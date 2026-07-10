When His Wife Gets Sick She Acts Like Nothing’s Wrong — He Keeps as Much Distance as Possible — They See It Very Differently

Every couple has those little differences that don’t seem like a big deal, until a more serious situation happens, like one of the two getting sick.

While one person might see a cold as just another part of life, the other may go into full containment mode, armed with hand sanitizer and a mission to avoid catching it.

Of course you could say to each their own, but when sharing a household, it can be hard to compromise.

That’s exactly what’s happening in a husband’s case, who says he still takes care of his wife when she’s sick but prefers to keep a healthy distance so he doesn’t catch it.

Unfortunately, his approach hurts her feelings.

Read the full story below and see what happened.

AITA for avoiding (or trying to) my wife when she’s sick? I’m often called a germophobe by her, which doesn’t necessarily bother me. I like to keep clean and wash/sanitize my hands often and do my best to not get sick. But it seems as though when she’s sick, she gets really annoyed at my habits. I try my best to take care of her and get her whatever she needs, whether that’s medicine or food/drink or whatever, but I do my best to keep my distance.

They have very different approaches when it comes to hygiene.

I sleep in a separate room and try to use different bathrooms, but she insists that it doesn’t matter and constantly walks around coughing openly everywhere which really gets under my skin. Every time I bring it up to her that we should try and keep our distance as best as possible it seems like I shot a hole in her heart. I love my wife and in our regular day-to-day interactions I’m with her constantly, but is it so bad that I keep my distance when one of us is sick? I still have to work and can’t afford to be sick as well. AITA?

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I think his concern is valid. But what did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

That’s a good point.

I agree.

Another reader chimes in.

That is a red flag.

Her behavior is literally toxic. The way she minimizes his concerns gave me the ick.

Why would you want to risk your partner getting sick too? It’s the last thing you should risk, since they’re the ones taking care of you. It just doesn’t make any sense from any point of view.

For some people, physical closeness might feel like a part of being cared for, while others show that same care by bringing medicine, making meals, and keeping a healthy physical distance.

“In sickness and in health” sometimes means one of you is sick and the other one is trying to continue being healthy.