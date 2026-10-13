A Builder Failed To Pay A Plumbing Company, So They Pulled Their Tubs Back And Reassigned The Workers To Another Job

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Imagine going to a store to buy something, but an employee doesn’t think it’s safe for you to bring the item home in your vehicle. What would you do if she called the police on you to try to stop you from leaving? Would you leave without the purchase, put the item in your car and explain your side of the story to the police, or get revenge?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they refuse to listen to the employee. They don’t mind talking to the police either, but they definitely think it was unnecessary to call the police.

Keep reading to see how the police reacted to the call and what the couple did to get revenge.

Cost a Lowe’s employee her job over load capacity. I have a pellet stove that I use for heating my house in the winter. I usually buy pellets at the lumber store an hour and a half away where they are made, but gas prices recently have made it cheaper to buy them at Lowe’s a half hour away. I pay more per ton, but pay way less in gas. (Yes, I live in the boonies.) My boyfriend and I purchase a single ton because that’s really all we need to finish out the winter. We ask that the pallet be loaded onto my 3/4 ton pick up with the fork lift. The employee refuses, stating that she can’t put a 1 ton pallet into a 3/4 ton pick up because it’s more than the truck can carry.

They weren’t going to let that stop them.

Ok, crazy, this pick up will and has carried 2 tons around with no issues. But, we don’t want to argue with her, so we just start loading the bags individually into the back of the truck as she sat the pallet down on the ground right behind us. The employee calls the police, telling them that we are overloading a truck and planning to drive that way. Police show up and ask me what year my truck is. I tell them, and they Google the load capacity on one of their phones. First result up says 3,589 to 4,422 lbs. We’re only loading 2000 lbs.

The police put the employee in her place.

Police turn to her, see her phone in her pocket, and ask her why she didn’t look up the load capacity of my truck before calling them? She sputters something about 3/4 ton vs 1 ton trucks and 1 ton of pellets. The police tell her never to waste their time calling them about something like this again, and leave. We finish loading the few remaining bags.

It didn’t work out well for the employee.

I walked back into the store and let the manager know that we just had to deal with the police because his employee wasn’t aware that the size stated on the side of the truck is not it’s load capacity. I asked him why an employee would take it upon herself to refuse to load a ton of pellets and call the police instead of coming and asking him what the right thing to do is. He apologized and said he would make sure all his employees know to speak with a manager instead of calling the police. That was the last time we ever saw her working there. Ran into her behind the counter at a gas station around 1am, looking pretty tired and miserable, when I was coming back from a long trip that took me across 3 western states. Doubt she recognized me, but it sure made me smile like a fiend to see her working graveyard instead of day shift.

The employee clearly overreacted.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person shares how they used to handle situations like this at Sears.

Another person shares what surprised them.

This person was surprised about something else.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

Another person thinks the employee should’ve trusted the truck owner.

Calling the police really does seem a bit extreme. You’d think talking to a manager or googling the truck would make a lot more sense. I’m not sure the employee needed to get fired though. She just needed to be trained in what to do because she certainly doesn’t seem to have common sense.

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