A Disabled Woman Is trapped in Severe Pain—While Her Father Refuses to Drive Her to Urgent Care

Some people are a little uncomfortable talking about health issues, but if you need to go to the doctor, it can be unavoidable to have to talk about these health issues.

In this story, one woman wanted her dad to take her to urgent care. She knew he would be uncomfortable if she told him exactly why she wanted to go, so she tried to be vague.

That wasn’t good enough for him. He wanted details. At least, he thought he did.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for making my father uncomfortable on purpose? Hello. I (25F) am just going to provide some context before I get into it. I’m very ill/disabled which is why I live with my parents and rely on their help and support. So here’s what happened: Recently I’ve been having really bad ovary pain. It feels sort of like someone is stabbing me there and sometimes gets so bad I vomit.

She needed to go to the doctor.

Yesterday I wanted my dad to bring me to an urgent care doctor because I was in so much pain that codeine didn’t do anything to prevent it. These aren’t like my normal pains either, they’re different. He said he’d bring me if I told him what was wrong. Now, I need to give a disclaimer: my father will not ever hear of periods or anything related to them without acting as if he heard the most disgusting thing in the world. He REFUSES to speak about periods. He says it makes him feel sick. So I told him it was a private/intimate issue.

He kept pressing her for details.

But he kept pressing me and I tried to explain without making it awkward so I just said that it’s a problem to do with my cycle probably but I’m not sure. He said he didn’t understand and asked me to explain. And I said that he’ll get upset again if I tell him. To which he said if I won’t tell him exactly what’s wrong I can bring myself to hospital. (I can’t drive plus I need a carer).

She finally told him.

So I got irritated and told him my ovary hurt a lot and it wasn’t like a period pain. He went silent and then started having a tantrum about how he doesn’t want to hear this and how I’m just trying to tick him off. Ended up not bringing me. I think he’s still upset. Why would I be the jerk? Because I know exactly what will happen if I mention periods and I did it anyway. He just kept pushing me tho, which is why I’m confused.

Yikes! She’s in pain and wants to see a doctor about it. Her dad pressed her for details. She tried to avoid saying things that would make him upset, but when he insisted, what else was she supposed to do? And then he still doesn’t take her to the doctor? That’s just awful.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks she should’ve called an ambulance.

Another person has a good suggestion.

Another person would’ve called an ambulance.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

This person thinks he just didn’t want to take her.

He refuses to take her until she gives him details. When she complies, he still refuses to take her. What’s the deal?

That would be beyond frustrating. Maybe she should’ve called an ambulance.

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