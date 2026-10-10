A Dog Owner Came Back From The Dog Park To Find A Note On Her Car Telling Her To Stop Parking On The Street

Imagine parking your car on the street. There aren’t any signs saying you can’t park there. What would you do if you returned to your car and there was a note on it? It’s not a parking ticket, but a note from a stranger telling you not to park there.

Would you stop parking there, or would you ignore the note?

In this story, one dog owner is in this situation. Someone left a note on her car when she took her dog to the dog park. Now, she’s not sure where to park her car.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for Parking on the street at the city dog park Every morning for the past few years I have taken my dog to the local dog park to play. I usually park in the designated lot, but recently I guess it has been designated as the lot where the local college baseball team parks. Since this development there are no longer any spaces to park in the lot. People park illegally in there and it is really difficult to try to maneuver in and out of since its just really tight with people parking in non designated spaces etc.

She had to find somewhere else to park.

Because of this I have moved to parking on the street on the side closest to the park so that I don’t have to cross the street (its just safer for me and my dog on that side) This morning someone left a note on my car saying don’t park on this side of the street anymore and they signed it from “the street HOA” (which doesn’t exist btw) I called the city to make sure (there are no posted signs on the street that prohibit parking on that side) and the city stated that I am fully within my right to park there.

She’s not sure if she’s actually doing something wrong or not.

My question is, with no other good places to park, Am I a jerk if I continue to park there? (I usually am at the dog park for 45 minutes to an hour) Thank you in advance for your feedback, positive or negative, I just want to know what other people think.

She checked with the city, and there isn’t a law saying she can’t park there. The person who left the note just sounds annoying.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person doesn’t think she’s doing anything wrong.

Another person tells her to keep parking wherever she wants.

This person thinks she’s fine as long as she’s obeying basic parking rules.

Everyone agrees that she’s doing nothing wrong.

The person who left the note had some nerve! Why would they bother telling someone to park somewhere else? It’s not like she’s going to get a ticket.

If it’s not a law, ignore it.

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