A Man Is Fed Up Because His Neighbors Play Music In Different Parts Of Their Apartment Just To Annoy Him

Well, this sure is weird…

We see a lot of stories about folks getting frustrated with loud neighbors, but this feels deliberate…

No doubt about it!

Take a look at what this guy had to say about the unusual way that his downstairs neighbors are giving him a hard time.

Neighbors harassing me. “My neighbors downstairs play music directly underneath me.

This is weird…

For example, if I’m in the kitchen they will start playing music very loud in that area so I’ll move to the bedroom and close the door and the music will follow me and now the kitchen is quiet. At first I didn’t think to much of it except this is annoying. I tried asking them to keep it down and that only made things worse now they play music if I’m in the bathroom, getting dressed, and even when I’m sleeping.

Bizarre behavior…

I’m at a point where I can’t even sit in a chair like a statue and stare out the window because any footsteps I make to a room they will follow and blast their music very loud to get to me. The only time they don’t play music is if I’m having a conversation so they can listen. I told the landlord and he refuses to do anything even though 2 neighbors who are next to the apartment downstairs moved out in the last 3 months when all this started. I don’t know what to do…”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader asked a question.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

And this person weighed in.

This is so odd…

I wonder if there’s more to this story and his neighbors have some vendetta against him…

Hmmm…

It sounds like his neighbors are harassing him just for the fun of it…