A Man Is Frustrated Because His Neighbor Always Leaves His Garage Open And Uses Power Tools All Night

I’d bet that most folks don’t ever imagine that they’d have to deal with something like this in a residential neighborhood…

But here we are, folks!

Check out what this guy had to say about a neighbor on his street who is driving him absolutely CRAZY.

Get started now!

Garage at all hours. “I live in a townhouse. The whole street is townhouses and we all rent from the same rental company. It’s in the middle of the city.

I love a good Back to the Future reference!

I was unaware I was moving in next to Doc Brown. The guy is unemployed and somewhat of a degenerate. I’ve already posted on here that he’s growing weed plants along our property line and objects to me putting up a fence. The guy literally spends 18 hours a day in his garage with door open. It’s constant power tools and projects.

Wow…

Not working on cars, but rather doing Doc Brown stuff like making an electric motorcycle that he rides on streets without license or insurance. Constantly tinkering. Trying to sleep and hearing tools hit concrete. I get up at 2 am to use washroom and see my driveway lit up as his garage door is open with light on. Constantly. I come home at midnight….of course, garage door is open and he’s tinkering. 1 am? Yup!

This guy never stops!

Hammering metal at 10 pm. You name it. I recognize people can have hobbies, but have a little consideration that you have neighbours in close proximity and aren’t in the countryside.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader offered some advice.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

And this person spoke up.

This doesn’t sound good, does it?

You can say that again!

Yikes!

This situation would drive anyone crazy!