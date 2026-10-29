A Man’s Neighbors Run A Car Detailing Business In Their Driveway And He Can’t Concentrate Because Of All The Noise They Make

Have you ever lived next to someone who decided it would be a good idea to run a business out of their house?

Sure, people are free to do whatever they want…

But that doesn’t always mean that their neighbors are gonna be happy about it.

Just ask this guy…

He talked about how he and his wife are having some serious struggles because their neighbors are running a car detailing business out of their driveway.

Let’s take a look!

Neighbors Detailing Cars Almost Daily. “I’ve been having ongoing issues with my neighbors and I could use some advice. They’re working with an unknown local dealership to detail cars in their driveway almost daily.

This is pretty distracting…

My wife and I work from home, and the constant pressure washing makes it difficult to do our jobs. I’ve contacted the police, our city inspector, and our ward community manager, but nothing has stopped it. The work happens before 9 p.m., making noise complaints difficult, even though I believe the constant pressure washing violates city codes. Talking to them isn’t an option.

Now what…?

They’ve never been friendly, and most of the workers don’t speak English. What are my options? Do I buy a big speaker and fight noise with noise, or keep calling the police and city inspectors until someone finally does something?”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

I can see why this would drive them crazy…

This is a lot to deal with!

He’s at the end of his rope with this situation!