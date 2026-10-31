A Millionaire Refused To Pay His Bills, So An Earth Moving Company Dumped Dirt In His Driveway And Wouldn’t Move It

It can be easy to think that if you had a lot of money, like if you were a millionaire, it’d be easy to pay your bills, but some people who are rich might be more like Scrooge, saying “bah, humbug” to anyone who wants their money. Perhaps that’s how they got so rich. They simply didn’t pay anyone.

Whatever the reason for how he got his millions, in this story, we hear about a millionaire who doesn’t pay his bills and a company that really wants to get paid.

In fact, they have a clever plan to make sure he has to pay them.

Keep reading for all the details.

Stuck up millionaire who owes the whole town money gets what’s coming Let me start this post by saying that this story doesn’t involve me in anyway, it’s about the guy who use to own my parents property, Let’s call him Greg. All you need to know about Greg is that he is a stuck up millionaire who thinks he is so perfect and spiritual, but he never pays anyone, whether he get’s a loan from the bank, a friend or someone did work for him, like seriously I could write so many stories about this guy from what people have told me. Anyway on to the revenge.

Dirt was a recipe for disaster.

One of the people Greg owed money to was an earthmoving company. 6 months went by and he didn’t pay the them, so they drove a truck full of dirt and gravel to his house and dumped it onto his driveway, so that no one could get in or out of it. They then preceded to call all the other earth moving companies in the area, telling them not to go over there, so that the only way anyone could get in or out was if he payed them and of course they made him pay everything he owed them before they moved it.

That was a clever way to make sure they got paid!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Well said!

Here’s a story about another rich guy.

This sounds like a riddle. Maybe they bought the property from him.

Another person shares their thoughts.

It’s like the opposite of Robin Hood. He’s stealing from the poor to pay the rich (himself).

I’m glad at least one company finally found a way to make him pay. He really deserved that!

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed. Read Story →