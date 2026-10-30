A Simple Scheduling Question Landed Her Coworker In Trouble, And She Didn’t See It Coming

Have you ever asked an innocent question while doing your job, but it really ended up backfiring?

In this story, one woman was starting her shift at work like she always does, but a coworker mentioned that she was leaving. Not sure what that meant for the schedule, she decided to ask her supervisor.

Now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do because her coworker is mad at her and trying to turn all of her other coworkers against her.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for asking my supervisor who was coming in to take over for my coworker? I’m a CNA at a long term care facility. I work in the rehabilitation wing of the facility and we have forty residents. Our ratio is supposed to be 1:8, but that never happens.

Here’s how she usually starts her shift.

When I come in, I write the assignments unless someone else gets to it before me. I looked at the schedule and began to write the names in each assignment box. One girl, Ashley (fake name), was staying over from first shift until 6pm for a bonus. I saw her walking around and wrote her name down, knowing she was here. Thirty minutes later, I double checked to make sure she wanted the same assignment she had during first shift (I would’ve asked earlier, but got pulled into helping another CNA clean a massive blow out and forgot). She told me she was about to leave.

She wasn’t trying to get Ashley in trouble.

As I usually do when this happens, I went to my supervisor and asked who was coming in to take over Ashley’s set and she said Ashley is staying until 6pm. I said “Oh, she told me she was about to leave. Is it possible she had someone ready to come in for her?” And she didn’t say a word and went to speak with Ashley. Apparently, she was planning on leaving without telling anyone.

Ashley is understandably upset.

Ashley had her bonus revoked for the whole day and was told if she left, they would charge her with negligence and she would be fired. Ashley came up to me and asked, “Did you write my name down?” I told her I did because I saw her name on the schedule sheet. She said “Don’t do that again” and left.

It gets worse.

Ashley is obviously upset with at me and was talking to the other CNAs about how I went behind her back and put her in a position to lose her job. None of them are currently talking to me or acknowledging me. AITA?

Wow. She was just doing her job not trying to get anyone in trouble. Ashley is the one who was trying to skip out on work undetected.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the coworker is lucky.

A CNA weighs in.

Another person knows the coworker is the one who messed up.

This person points out how badly Ashley messed up.

Ashley’s just mad because she didn’t get away with her plan to skip out on work. She’s a liar, and OP was honest. She also wasn’t trying to get anyone in trouble. She was just doing her job.

Her coworker should’ve been fired.

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