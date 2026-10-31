A Vegan Guest Ordered a Pizza After Finding Zero Food Options at a Birthday Party—And the Host Furious over Their “Allergies” Demanded They Leave

Dietary restrictions have a way of turning a simple party into a minefield for everyone involved.

A vegan guest showed up to a birthday party where the host provided food, but nothing on the table suited him, so he went hungry for most of the evening.

Later, he and the venue’s owner ordered a pizza, and he offered slices to anyone who wanted one. A few people said yes.

But soon a friend of the birthday person pulled him aside to say the guest of honor was furious, since allergies meant pizza was something they could never eat.

He apologized in person, but the argument kept going until he was indirectly told to leave.

Now he’s wondering whether he was the AH or whether things were blown out of proportion.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for ordering pizza? I was invited to a birthday party (the person turned 33). Food was provided, but unfortunately, there was nothing for me there (vegan). Which is not a big deal.

So the partygoer decided to be independent and order their own food.

But later that evening, the host of the location (a woodworking shop, a different person from the birthday person) and I were thinking about ordering pizza, which in the end we did. No one else wanted any. The pizzas arrived, and I asked if anyone wanted a slice. Some did, which I shared, obviously.

But surprisingly, this created a whirlwind of drama.

Some time passed, and another friend of the birthday person, who was with them and other people the whole time in a different room, went up to me and said that the birthday person was really mad about me (us, but specifically me) ordering pizza, as they could never eat pizza due to allergies.

Now the partygoer is starting to lose patience.

I was annoyed that this was apparently now such a big thing. I was annoyed that a third person had to come to tell me that the birthday person was mad instead of talking to me directly. But of course, I also understand that this is obviously a pain point for them, and anyway, even if I think this might be overexaggerated, this had hurt their feelings.

Eventually, someone needed to be direct.

So I went to them and told them basically exactly that and was apologizing, as I of course didn’t want to make them mad. They kept arguing. I told them I can’t do anything more than apologize. They kept arguing, asking if I knew what it’s like to smell something nice which you could not have. (As a vegan, I do. The smell of BBQ in the summer, while I’m eating my bunny food… But that’s my choice, of course.)

But the host made it clear they weren’t in a forgiving mood.

Anyways, they told me indirectly that they were kicking me out, which I complied with and absolutely don’t mind at that point. I mean, it’s a freaking pizza, come on! AITA?

What a bizarre argument.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Someone else with a restrictive diet chimes in.

Surely the host could have acted differently here.

This user calls it just plain unhinged.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

This user calls out the hypocrisy.

The birthday person asked the whole party to respect an allergy and didn’t extend the same courtesy to the one guest with nothing to eat. That’s pretty messed up when you really think about it.

A vegan who orders pizza after hours of going hungry isn’t being careless, he’s feeding himself at a party that forgot him.

The apology he offered was generous, but the unnecessary arguing wasn’t.

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