A Woman Asked Her Best Friend to Pay Slightly More for the Beach Cabin’s Primary Bedroom—And Her Friend Threatens to Torpedo the Whole Vacation

Who gets the room with the private bathroom? It’s a question that sounds small until money and hurt feelings are involved.

Two best friends booked a beach cabin for a week, at first agreeing to share costs fairly. But things got complicated when the woman’s friend picked the primary bedroom for herself without ever asking her.

Things got even worse when her friend demanded equal payment for a decidedly unequal sleeping arrangement.

So when she rightfully stood up for herself, advocating for a more fair rate, her friend blew up on her, accusing her of nitpicking.

Soon the entire trip was in jeopardy with no solution in sight.

Keep reading for the full drama.

AITA for not wanting to split the vacation rental cost equally with my friend My best friend and I booked a beach cabin for a week-long trip. We agreed early on we’d split everything fairly.

But then came the matter of lodging.

The cabin has two bedrooms: one big primary room with an ensuite bath, and a smaller guest room with no private bathroom. She assumed we’d split the rental price 50/50, but I said that didn’t feel fair.

Her friend was clearly getting the better end of the deal.

She picked the primary bedroom without asking me first. I suggested we adjust the cost, so she pays a little more for the nicer room.

Of course, her friend has a lot to say about her sticking up for herself and she quickly tries to downplay the whole thing.

She got really mad. She said we’re best friends and money shouldn’t ruin our trip. She thinks I’m nitpicking and trying to argue over nothing. I told her it’s not about being cheap. The rooms are not the same, and I don’t want to overpay.

Soon this begins to threaten their entire plan.

Now she’s saying she might cancel the whole trip. I don’t want to fight, but I also don’t want to pay the same price for a worse room. We’ve planned this trip for months. AITA?

Her friend is clearly trying to pull a fast one here.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time to call this friend’s bluff.

Her friend broke a big rule when it comes to traveling with friends.

What her friend is doing here is just inexcusable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

There’s value in learning someone else’s true colors.

The friend who grabbed the master suite wanted the perks of the best room and the price of the worse one, and she got offended when someone noticed.

A private bathroom and extra space have real value, and “we’re best friends” doesn’t make up for the difference.

Fair splits keep friendships alive.

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