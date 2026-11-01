After Buying A House From His Landlord, The Neighbor Got Very Upset And Started Acting Oddly To The Point Where He Might Be A Danger To Them, But The Police Can’t Do A Thing

People get upset for the weirdest reasons, and sometimes they take it out on the wrong person.

What would you do if you bought a house from your landlord, but the neighbor wanted to buy it instead, so he started acting oddly toward you to the point where you felt unsafe?

That is what happened in this story, and he doesn’t know what he can do to protect himself. The neighbor seems to actually be a threat, but even after calling the police, nothing is changing.

Read through the full story and see what you think he should do.

Psychotic Neighbor So, I have a major neighbor issue, and I’m unsure of which direction to take. It’s a loooooooong story.

Ok, things started off pretty well.

So, 2019 I moved to my current residence, rent was cheap, I had literally no where else to go. And for the time, it wasn’t a terrible spot. I start working and doing what I can to move forward and make life better for myself. Landlord has a history in the area that isn’t all that bad but fits the description for most of the neighbors and residents. Heavy drug use, turned Christian / clean by either prescribed AA or profound life altering event.

Some people really hate that smell.

Later 2020, I meet the neighbor in question. I used marijuana a good bit at that point, other neighbors knew it. Didn’t really have to hide it, I smoked on the porch out of respect for the landlord not wanting anything smoked in the house. The neighbor was asking around the neighborhood if anyone knew where to find weed, and they pointed in my direction. No big deal. Only I wasn’t dealing, just smoking him up on occasion.

They have something in common.

Those occasions began to increase. And I started to learn more about him. He has prior military service, was a police officer in California, and was not working at the time (big details). I too, have 4 years under my belt of military service, though I was out for 4 years at that point, some middle ground. Roll up to 2021, summer time. The landlord is going to sell the house. She held the door for me to buy it from her over her family. She understood the circumstances that brought me here to begin with, and felt that it would help me avoid reliving them again if I owned it.

It could be an honest mistake.

Come September, I had the money to purchase. And I did. Literally the day after the purchase was made final by the lawyers and the credit union, she came around to get the last of her belongings from the garage, to which I had no access to up until that point. The neighbor calls the cops. I wasn’t awake when she came around and he felt compelled to call because he thought it was a home invasion. She’s 70. I wake up, head outside, and tell him the cops aren’t needed and tell the operator that they’re not needed before they waste their time. He steams off back to his house. The landlord gets her stuff.

What a weird guy.

Same afternoon, he’s back, apologizing, very half convincing and displacing blame off himself. His reasoning “You bought the house, the stuff in the garage is yours now, even my family agrees, you should have told the landlord to go away and keep the stuff”. I get mad, asked why it matters to keep anything I have mostly no use for. He admits that the landlord at one point in time said she would sell the house to him if it ever went up for sale, and it upset him that he wasn’t considered, and that the stuff in question could have been worth money (probably 100 bucks in all reality if I actually sold it, more on that later).

Kids make bad choices sometimes. It happens.

Already going to school with this dude. I was attending welding on the GI bill, he was going for machining. Carpooled most mornings. This is where I start picking up on more of his disturbing behaviors. His daughter was busted smoking weed. No big deal, teenagers do that stuff, you tell them no, ground them, and keep them away from the source.

That is quite an elaborate plan.

She wasn’t admitting right away that she indeed used it. So, he came up with one of the most twisted ways to worm the information out of her. He had a thumb stick hard drive. He told her a long convoluted story that he used bitcoin to go on the dark web, pay someone with it, to gather her information and every text she ever sent and put it on that thumb drive. Because buying a urine test is too complicated for him. He was proud of his over the top bluff. Blatted about it for weeks. But the question raising in my conscience, what did he do to make her not trust telling him the truth?

Some people just love to show off.

Then begins the arms race. I get GI bill money, I made some purchases. One of them was a FN Herstral FN-15 military collectors edition rifle. It cost quite a bit of money. I got the expensive doodads to go with it that matched up to an almost verbatim copy of what I used while I was in the Marines. Jealousy driver. He convinced his wife he needed an AR. She got him a budget brand AR pistol. Later got him another budget brand AR style, 7.62 x 39 rifle. The pistol started making itself present when it wasn’t called for at later times with other incidents when he was trying to convince me to sell him my house.

This is getting scary.

Which devolved to putting his name on my will so that he would get the house incase I died. I’m 30 at that point, he’s 40 something. He said it was because I “looked suicidal”. No idea how he came to that conclusion. I start getting the creeping suspicion that he’s setting himself up an alibi. Then my car becomes non inspection compliant, frame and body rust. He insists he can fix it. Turned out he couldn’t. Drilling holes, using pop rivets and siding screws to put pieces of steel from a washing machine to cover the rot isn’t fixing anything. I know it.

He needs to mind his own business.

The mechanics saw the handy work. They knew it. He then says he wants to sell it for me, saying he can make $1000 dollars for it. “No dude, there’s screws coming up through the floor fabric, someone will get cut, and I’ll get sued, if the buyers hits a bump and all the shrapnel you added comes flying off into traffic, I’ll get extra sued.” His response “nuh uh”. So the car sits, until I figure, scrap it. The scrapper comes by to haul it off, and he comes outside and starts yelling that I’m stupid for not letting him rip someone off with my name, because he wouldn’t buy the car and put it under his name and owe up to his own handy work.

Why would he ever let this guy work on his house?

The scrapper asks what his problem is, I have no answer, car hauled, not my problem. He does some other overly jury rigged fixes around my house when he insisted he knew what he was doing. Over it at this point, paid professionals only.

This type of thing is very illegal.

His past begins to come to light. As it turns out, he’s not supposed to have firearms any where near him, let alone his own house. Which is why his wife purchased his firearms for him. Huuuuge no-no in the state of PA. Purchased firearms are to be registered to the person being back ground checked. 100% positive that himself or his wife have their address registered to his parents house 8 doors down the road, which is why it didn’t ping on the troopers radar as a reason to deny sale.

He has been trouble his whole life, it sounds like.

He’s not supposed to have them because in 2002, he wrote a disturbing essay in his senior year about his future. At that point, being 2002, history was still very much on paper. He swore in and had his security background check done before the essay was written. So, the essay that put a major psychological mark against his record flew clean under the radar. His service was mostly underwhelming, he was never promoted to a NCO rank because he in his own words “didn’t want the responsibility”.

He is just mooching off of everyone.

So, at the end of his first 4 years with the marines, he transferred to the army where he could be upgraded in pay to e-4, but not have the responsibility of a Marine Corporal. 2010 rolls around, he gets told along with everyone else, “get promoted, or get out”. So he gets out. He was in California at time, so he decides he’s going to be a police officer. They were fast to hire with his military background. But would later discover his record beyond his service after he was already driving a cruiser. So they kick him off. And he makes his way to his parents house. Now married with 2 daughters. His wife worked. He insisted on being a stay at home dad. But his parents were there, the house is already maintained. His own parents tell him to get a job, or get out.

Why hasn’t he cut this guy off completely?

The time line falls a little blurry afterward. He never got a job after the fact, but his wife made the money to purchase where he lives now. Fast forward back to now. He’s still insisting I sell him the house for half the value I payed. I stupidly let him use the garage that he packed with so much of his stuff it’s hardly usable to myself.

Things just keep getting worse.

There are beavers in the swamp out back that he’s been trying kill, out of season, and is probably lying about contacting the game warden who supposedly gave him verbal permission to get rid of them. He consistently calls me lazy and raises his voice and cuts me off when his family is around in some weird show of attempting to display dominance. He tells his family one thing, then me another, heavily relying on us not being on the same page. He still doesn’t work himself. Myself and the neighbors noticed strange behavior out of his daughter for a while now.

Now he will never need to get a job.

He’s now getting disability from the VA, because I convinced him to go when we first met. Did not know that was only going to empower him to sit on his butt some more and continue to be a tyrant while his wife and daughters got jobs to keep the house going. I could type specific incidents for a whole day and leave a book to read. I’ve had alot of other suspicious happenings that could be him manipulating the situation.

What would he want the state troopers to do?

The state troopers aren’t going to do anything unless the judge tells them to. I can’t afford a lawyer to get the judge to write off an investigation reason. I’m not moving because I literally cannot afford it and I’m not risking another long period of homelessness and gambling on someone else’s kindness to give me a break. So what do I do? Where do I start? How do I get law enforcements attention without waiting for an emergency situation to happen to prime it?

He needs to take the situation very seriously.

Throwing his stuff out of my garage is only going to trigger him into getting his firearms out. He knows to look for a phone recording him when he’s up to his antics and gets him in a more aggressive tone. I feel like his own family is being held hostage to his psychotic, manipulative behavior, and alot of the other neighbors accounts lean heavily towards that conclusion.

At the very least, he needs to put up cameras and start documenting every interaction. Having hard proof is always the right first step in these situations.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

He should have been reported long ago.

This seems like an obvious answer.

Security cameras are essential.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

He is in a very difficult place; that’s for sure.

This might be taking things too far.

You should be able to feel safe in your own home. This guy needs to take concrete steps to distance himself from the neighbor.

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