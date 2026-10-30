October 30, 2026 at 3:35 pm

Condo Owners Are Told To Pay $1,000 Each For Sewage Backup Damage, But One Neighbor Refuses To Pay His Share

by Jayne Elliott

man sitting at home shrugging

Shutterstock

When you live in a shared building like an apartment building or a condo, a plumbing issue often impacts more than one family.

In this story, we hear about a condo that had a sewage backup problem in the basement. Ew!

However, one person’s unit didn’t have any damage, so he doesn’t think he should have to help pay for the repairs.

His neighbors definitely think he should pay. In fact, they think he’s responsible for the damage.

Should he pay or not? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not chipping in to pay for damages in an HOA

I live in a large old home with 5 condo units; one of the owners has not lived here for almost a year.

We recently had a sewage backup that caused a ton of damage in the shared basement but happened to spare my area which the plumber explained was because mine was the farthest away from the sewage line.

The cause of the backup was deemed by the plumbers to be “flushable wipes”.

Obviously everyone is denying using these wipes.

It might actually be OP’s fault.

Like an idiot, I stupidly made a comment that I had tossed some paper towels in the toilet a while back after an unfortunate accident in the bathroom.

And naturally, all the blame somehow fell on me.

Everyone is mad at me, even though I don’t understand why paper towels I flushed over a month ago could have caused this.

The one owner who doesn’t even live here and unfortunately had the most amount of damage, keeps making passive aggressive comments saying that he should not have to pay for damages clearly done by a “certain individual”.

He doesn’t want to help pay for the repairs.

Everyone’s insurances are covering most if not all of the damages and losses but they are asking me to chip in to help pay for whatever is not covered, because in their minds, I caused this and people feel that it is unfair for me to be the only one spared.

The cost will amount to almost $1000 which is no chump change.

I feel bad that everyone else is going through this but they cannot prove that I caused the sewage backup and deep down in my heart, I don’t even think I was the only one who had tossed paper towels or wipes or whatever down the toilet. I adamantly refused to chip in and people are now even more angry.

Just wanted to get other people’s perspectives on whether I’m being a jerk or if I’m justified.

I think he should pay, and I think he’s probably responsible.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person wouldn’t pay.

2026 10 27 at 2.15.01 PM Condo Owners Are Told To Pay $1,000 Each For Sewage Backup Damage, But One Neighbor Refuses To Pay His Share

But another person thinks OP is partly responsible.

2026 10 27 at 2.15.19 PM Condo Owners Are Told To Pay $1,000 Each For Sewage Backup Damage, But One Neighbor Refuses To Pay His Share

One person wonders what the HOA agreement has to say.

2026 10 27 at 2.15.40 PM Condo Owners Are Told To Pay $1,000 Each For Sewage Backup Damage, But One Neighbor Refuses To Pay His Share

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

This is a good point.

2026 10 27 at 2.15.57 PM Condo Owners Are Told To Pay $1,000 Each For Sewage Backup Damage, But One Neighbor Refuses To Pay His Share

It’s a shared building and a shared sewer line. Regardless of who is responsible and whose place was impacted the most, moving forward, they need the problem solved in order to keep living there. Everyone should have to pay an equal amount.

He has to realize he’s at least partially responsible.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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