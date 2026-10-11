East Coast Employee Took A Customer Call That Seemed Normal At First, Until They Asked For Their Pizza To Be Delivered All The Way To Indiana

Ordering pizza is usually simple, provided the customer contacts a restaurant somewhere near the delivery address.

This caller had somehow selected a location more than a thousand miles from his Indiana home.

Instead of reaching a nearby branch, he confidently began placing his order with a baffled East Coast employee.

That delivery estimate was about to get complicated.

How did you get our number… I work at an international restaurant chain associated with “fabulous” anime revolutions. I get a phone call from someone, and do my little spiel. They want to order a pizza for delivery, so I start taking down their information.

This man explained that he works on the East Coast, not in Indiana.

Customer: “I live at [address] in [town], Indiana.” I don’t work at an Indiana location. I work at an East Coast location, which is over a thousand miles away. We also don’t have a large corporate number to call that then filters you to a local store. You call your local restaurant.

He found it baffling that some customers would dial the first number they see on the Internet.

He Googled the number and found a store over a thousand miles away. He called us. trying to order delivery. Not the most obnoxious “I don’t work here” story I’ve ever had, but possibly the most baffling.

The customer clearly needed to call a different number.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares a similar story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a short but simple response.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tech support worker who told a manager a computer needed replaced, only to be told no thanks.

While this person shares a more straightforward approach.

The employee started taking an ordinary delivery order before discovering that the customer lived in Indiana, over a thousand miles away.

Since the chain had no central number or automatic routing, the man had personally found this distant location and expected local delivery.

Hopefully he planned to tip for mileage.