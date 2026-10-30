Employee Discovers Her Coworker Is Lying On Her Timesheet, But Reporting Her Could Get Her Fired

It’s not always easy to know what to do in every situation.

What would you do if a coworker admitted to you that she lied on her timesheet? Would you report her or keep her secret?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation. She wants to report her coworker, but at the same time, she knows that reporting her coworker could mean that she gets fired. She doesn’t really want her coworker to lose her job.

What should she do? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I reported a coworker for lying about her overtime? So me and this coworker are cool, work friends, similar in age. She has a new baby (less than 1 year, this is relevant later.) We had a huge for-the-public specialty clinic last week (medical facility). Open early, close late, that kinda thing. My boss offered my coworker to come in at 7:30 rather than 6 like the rest of us since she brings her son to daycare. (we normally open at 8). Coworker offered and I saw her arrive at 7:30. She also left @ 4:30 rather than 5 to go pick up her son too.

But her coworker is being dishonest about her hours.

I don’t really care about “special treatment” for working parents, ya gotta take care of your kids. But I was talking to her and she mentioned looking forward to that “juicy three hours of overtime”. I was like “don’t you mean 1 hour?” But she said she put the same hours as everyone else and our supervisors were so busy no one saw when she came in or left but me, apparently, since she already submitted her time sheet and it was approved.

She’s thinking about reporting her friend.

Would it be a jerk move to report this? We get double time, not time and a half for specialty clinic OT. This is a fireable offense but I don’t like her lying about her hours when a lot of us DID show up early/leave late.

It could end badly for her coworker.

She’s nice and normally a great worker and has helped me a lot before and I don’t want to report her and have her end up jobless. I know covid and money has been tough for everyone, but this seems unfair. Would I be in the wrong here if I reported it?

Yikes. That’s a tough one. Technically, she was wrong and should be reported, but if she reports her friend, her friend will probably get fired. What should she do?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person would talk to the coworker.

Another person would stay out of it.

Here’s another vote for minding her own business.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately.

Nobody thinks she should report her coworker.

Her current coworker and friend would be her enemy for life if she reports her. She has nothing to gain from reporting her, but she could clear her conscience by talking to her coworker and warning her, in a friendly way, that lying about her hours could have serious consequences if management finds out. She could express it as her concern for her coworker but not tell her that she was thinking about reporting her and getting her fired over a couple hours of overtime pay.

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