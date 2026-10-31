Her Manager’s Pointless Daily Meetings Ate Her Best Morning Hours, So She Kept Staying Late To Finish Work The Team Was Already Delivering On Time

Some bosses confuse being in the room with actually being useful.

An employee on a reliable, high-performing team found herself losing her best working hours to a mandatory daily meeting that covered completely useless topics.

The work was done, the tracker was updated, and no one was blocked, yet her manager insisted on thirty minutes every weekday.

When she suggested meeting only when someone needed help, he simply answered that it “builds team connection.”

So after weeks of being forced to stay late to complete work she could have easily finished, she’s beginning to lose patience.

Keep reading for the full story.

My boss keeps scheduling pointless 30-min check-ins every single day I swear I’m losing my mind over these daily check-ins. My team gets all our work done on time, we update the shared tracker every afternoon, and no one has any blocking issues most days.

But all this isn’t enough for the boss.

But my manager still books a 30-minute meeting with the whole team every single weekday.

These meetings aren’t even substantive.

Half the time, he just rambles about random company updates that are already in our email newsletter. We sit there silently listening while our actual tasks pile up.

The staff tried to reason with him, but he wouldn’t budge.

I tried gently asking if we could switch to check-ins only when someone needs help, and he said, “It builds team connection.”

Now it’s starting to have implications for this employee’s productivity.

This meeting eats into my most productive morning window. I end up staying late to finish work I could’ve wrapped up during that half hour. It feels like meetings exist just so he can look busy, not because they serve any real purpose. I’m so tired of productive time getting wasted for no reason.

Sounds like an awful position to be in.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user offers a word of warning.

It’s time for this employee to act their wage.

This user demands this employee put a stop to the late hours.

Maybe it’s time to make the most of this time.

This manager has built a daily ritual around being seen managing, and his team is paying for it with their productivity.

A group that hits every deadline and keeps its tracker current is already doing everything they need to do.

Repeating newsletter content out loud isn’t leadership, it’s just pretending to be a valuable member of the team without actually doing your fair share.

Truly productive people don’t need a daily audience to prove they’re working.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip. Read Story →