Employee Thinks His Supervisor Gave Him A Free Bike And Spends $250 Fixing It, But A Month Later He’s Told The Original Owner Wants $100

There are few things more exciting than scoring something you’ve been wanting for free. Especially when that something is a bicycle that could make your commute easier and help you get some exercise.

But what happens when your supposed freebie suddenly comes with a price tag?

One recent college graduate had been casually discussing his search for a bike with his supervisor when the supervisor mentioned an old bicycle collecting dust in his garage. It belonged to a former coworker who had left it there years earlier, and the supervisor offered to let him check it out.

Eventually, the employee took the bike for a test ride and was allowed to bring it home. No money changed hands, no price was mentioned and, as far as he understood, the bike was his.

He even spent more than $200 getting it repaired before happily riding around the city for the next month.

Then his supervisor sent him an unexpected message asking whether he intended to keep it permanently.

Apparently, the bicycle’s original owner had something to say about that.

And suddenly, the employee found himself paying for a bike he thought he’d already been given.

AITA to pay $100 for a bike About two months ago I had been out to lunch with my supervisor and had mentioned that I was in the market for a bike, for various exercise reasons but also wanted to commute across the city with it. My supervisor had mentioned that he had a bike in his garage that belonged to an old coworker of his who had left the bike in his garage for multiple years (the coworker still works at the company but at a different office than my supervisor and I). I expressed interest in the bike at lunch and my supervisor told me that I could “check it out sometime.”

Sounds pretty reasonable.

About a month ago my supervisor texted me and told me he was cleaning out his garage and found the bike and was wondering if I would want to come “test it out sometime.” I went over later that weekend and went on a ride with him and he let me take it home with me. Since he texted me and asked me to come test it out to see if it would be a good fit, I of course assumed it was free and no price was discussed when I walked out of his yard with the bike.

Sure, sure.

Right when I brought the bike home one of the tires went flat and so I texted my supervisor that I was going to bring it into the shop to get it new tires and a tune up (this bike shop visit cost around $225-$250 at my local bike shop). I have been riding around the city for the past month and have been enjoying the bike very much as the weather warm up. But here’s where it takes a turn… My supervisor messaged me on Teams out of the blue earlier this week asking if I was “planning on keeping the bike for good.”

Well yeah, you gave it to me?

I of course was caught of guard as I assumed I had gotten it for free and had put money into it to get it fixed up. So I told him yes and that I had been having a blast riding it. He then follows up and says something along the lines of “sounds good, but the guy whose it originally was wants $100 for it.” In the moment I was caught of guard but told him I would pay him because it was his bike originally.

How nice of you.

About an hour went by before I started thinking about it harder. And then asked my coworkers sitting near me if I was crazy to pay a guy I have never met before who left his bike in his friends garage for years $100 for his bike? They all told me the situation was crazy and I shouldn’t pay him because he had left his bike in the garage and my supervisor was the one who gave it to me so really it should be my supervisor to pay him if he really wants money for it.

Yeah, for real.

I feel like it’s extremely awkward for me to argue with my supervisor about this issue since both him and the other guy are high up in the company and I’m a new grad fresh out of college whose been working at this place for a year. I eventually paid the guy $100 just so I wouldn’t escalate this situation but really it doesn’t even feel like a money problem at this point it’s more of the ethical side of it. I’m seriously considering confronting my supervisor about the money because I’ve been losing sleep over the situation. Would really appreciate any recommendations.

While the employee felt blindsided by the unexpected $100 charge, readers weren’t entirely convinced he had been wronged. Many leaned toward YTA or ESH, pointing out that he made a pretty significant assumption about a bike that nobody had explicitly offered to give him.

After all, his supervisor originally invited him to “test it out,” not take permanent ownership. And the fact that the bike had been sitting in someone’s garage for years didn’t mean its original owner had forfeited the right to sell it.

That said, the supervisor wasn’t completely off the hook either. Allowing the employee to take the bike home without clarifying whether it was a loan, gift or potential purchase created unnecessary confusion. A simple conversation beforehand could have prevented the entire disagreement.

What seemed to bother readers most, however, was the employee’s reaction after agreeing to pay. He got a working bicycle for $100, even if he chose to spend another $250 repairing it. Continuing to lose sleep over the situation and considering confronting his supervisor after settling the matter seemed excessive.

Ultimately, both parties could have communicated better. But assuming something is free doesn’t automatically make it free, especially when it belongs to someone else.

This person says to just let it go.

This person says ESH.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

And this person says OP is the AH.

He got the bike for a steal, but somehow still thinks he was taken for a ride.

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