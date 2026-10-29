Father Agreed To Cover College Costs Up To The Price Of An In-State School, But His Son Says That Limit Makes His Dream University Unfairly Expensive

Paying for college can get complicated when siblings choose schools with very different prices.

This father is willing to give both children the same amount, but his son wants a more expensive option.

The disagreement is whether equal support means equal money or fully paying for each child’s preferred experience.

See why this tuition limit created a family debate.

AITA for setting tuition limit to in state amount? I (M51) have two kids (20f, 17m). My 20f attends a state university locally that is well within our financial ability. We pay the tuition and fees, she commutes. My 17m is a HS Senior and wants to attend one of several out of state universities.

Oh no.

AITA for telling him that I will contribute the same amount to his college tuition as I do for his sister and that anything beyond that is his responsibility. Note he has the same ability to attend the local state university and have it paid for, but he wants the out of state and living on campus experience.

That’s on him, right?

He is ticked that I won’t pay for all of it “just like I do for sister”. Am I the a****le?

Reddit said NTA, and that parents aren’t obligated to bankroll their kids’ dream schools, especially when an affordable option is on the table.

This person praised the dad for teaching his son a valuable lesson in financial responsibility.

This person had a similar experience, and appreciated it later on.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

And this person says Dad is completely NTA, and it’s on the son to make the decision.

This father is offering his son the same financial support his daughter receives, including a fully paid local education.

His son can choose that affordable option or cover the extra cost of attending an out-of-state university.

Turns out fairness doesn’t magically make out-of-state tuition cheaper.