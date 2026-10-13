Forced Into On-Call Overtime at 2 AM—Until the “Critical Emergency” Turn Out to Be a Loose Power Cable

Imagine working in tech support. You’d probably be so familiar with how to resolve technical issues that you might even consider a lot of people stupid for not knowing how to solve these problems themselves. A lot of solutions seem like common sense after awhile.

Actually, a lot of solutions are common sense.

In this story, one tech support worker works at a hospital. It would be easy to assume that the hospital staff would be quite smart. After all, doctors and nurses aren’t idiots by any means.

But when it comes to technology? Well, this tech support worker is baffled by their incompetance.

Let’s read all about it.

Working overtime to plug in and plug out I’m an Apprentice as a service technitian at a private hospital and this is the story of why I find the surgeons to be stupid at times. Thanks for mending Peoples bones though. A few months ago I had to work overtime to help the surgeons at the hospital With a late night seminar to do one thing and one thing only.

What was so important?

Plug their computers and macbooks to the projector. Yes, I had to work overtime for plug in and plug out that auxillary cable and tell them Ahead of time to bring the right adapter. Fix a bone? No problem. Plug this cable into Your computer? What kind of sorcery is this! Honestly, how is it even possible.

It is funny how people who seem so smart (doctors) can also seem so clueless when it comes to pretty simple tasks.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person explains why the doctors can’t seem to understand technology.

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Another person comments on a typo OP later corrected.

The comment explaining “disk space” really makes sense. That’s a great way to think about and understand why some people who are very smart fail to understand seemingly common sense things and why all people sometimes mess up something easy when they’re distracted.

It’s a “lack of disk space” issue.

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