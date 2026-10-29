Grandmother Limits Sleepovers To Two Grandchildren Because She And Her Husband Can’t Manage More, But Her Daughter Says They Must Take All Or None At All

There’s nothing wrong with admitting you can’t do as much as you used to.

That’s what one woman wishes her daughter understood.

She and her husband love having their grandchildren sleep over, but at 66 and 80, they can only manage two at a time.

Unfortunately, their daughter says the three-year-old feels left out when the older two stay, so she needs to come along.

When the grandmother explained that caring for more children would be too exhausting, her daughter insisted it was all or nothing.

Read on to see exactly how it all played out.

AITA for restricting grandchildren sleepovers to 2 at a time My lovely daughter and her husband have 4 children (6, 5, 3, 1). My husband, 80, and I, 66, enjoy having them for the occasional sleepover, and the two oldest children often ask to sleep over. However, my daughter says the 3-year-old feels left out and must be included, too.

Given their age, they kindly refused.

It’s quite a lot for us to take care of three at a time, and we know we won’t be able to do it with four. My daughter says we need to take them all, or there will not be a sleepover. I tried to explain that, at our ages, it’s just too physically exhausting to do this and that we needed to set the boundary at two at a time for their safety and our sanity. She reiterated that it was all or nothing. I’m so sad that we won’t be allowed to host sleepovers anymore and that the children won’t be able to experience them any longer. AITA?

Wow. This whole thing seems really unfair.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this drama.

Here’s someone who can understand the situation.

This reader tries to see it from the daughter’s perspective.

This person’s MIL has the same rule.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And for this reader, it’s easier to side with the mom.

Her daughter needs to think this one through.

At their ages, it’s completely understandable that they wouldn’t want to deal with that many grandchildren at one time.

However, rather than canceling sleepovers altogether, she could let the kids take turns so everyone gets time with their grandparents.

It’s a shame to take that away from all of them when there’s definitely a way to make it work.

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