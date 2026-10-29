October 29, 2026 at 6:15 pm

Grandmother Limits Sleepovers To Two Grandchildren Because She And Her Husband Can’t Manage More, But Her Daughter Says They Must Take All Or None At All

by Heather Hall

Granddaughter with her grandparents

Pexels/Reddit

There’s nothing wrong with admitting you can’t do as much as you used to.

That’s what one woman wishes her daughter understood.

She and her husband love having their grandchildren sleep over, but at 66 and 80, they can only manage two at a time.

Unfortunately, their daughter says the three-year-old feels left out when the older two stay, so she needs to come along.

When the grandmother explained that caring for more children would be too exhausting, her daughter insisted it was all or nothing.

Read on to see exactly how it all played out.

AITA for restricting grandchildren sleepovers to 2 at a time

My lovely daughter and her husband have 4 children (6, 5, 3, 1).

My husband, 80, and I, 66, enjoy having them for the occasional sleepover, and the two oldest children often ask to sleep over.

However, my daughter says the 3-year-old feels left out and must be included, too.

Given their age, they kindly refused.

It’s quite a lot for us to take care of three at a time, and we know we won’t be able to do it with four. My daughter says we need to take them all, or there will not be a sleepover.

I tried to explain that, at our ages, it’s just too physically exhausting to do this and that we needed to set the boundary at two at a time for their safety and our sanity. She reiterated that it was all or nothing.

I’m so sad that we won’t be allowed to host sleepovers anymore and that the children won’t be able to experience them any longer.

AITA?

Wow. This whole thing seems really unfair.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this drama.

Here’s someone who can understand the situation.

Sleepover 3 Grandmother Limits Sleepovers To Two Grandchildren Because She And Her Husband Can’t Manage More, But Her Daughter Says They Must Take All Or None At All

This reader tries to see it from the daughter’s perspective.

Sleepover 2 Grandmother Limits Sleepovers To Two Grandchildren Because She And Her Husband Can’t Manage More, But Her Daughter Says They Must Take All Or None At All

This person’s MIL has the same rule.

Sleepover 1 Grandmother Limits Sleepovers To Two Grandchildren Because She And Her Husband Can’t Manage More, But Her Daughter Says They Must Take All Or None At All

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And for this reader, it’s easier to side with the mom.

Sleepover Grandmother Limits Sleepovers To Two Grandchildren Because She And Her Husband Can’t Manage More, But Her Daughter Says They Must Take All Or None At All

Her daughter needs to think this one through.

At their ages, it’s completely understandable that they wouldn’t want to deal with that many grandchildren at one time.

However, rather than canceling sleepovers altogether, she could let the kids take turns so everyone gets time with their grandparents.

It’s a shame to take that away from all of them when there’s definitely a way to make it work.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter