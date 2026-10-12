He Didn’t Want To Go To A Concert With His Girlfriend Since He Wasn’t A Big Fan Of The Artist, But She Insisted They Go Together

Couples do not always have to attend every event together.

The following story involves a man who was hesitant to travel for his girlfriend’s concert because he was not a fan of the artist.

Her best friend, who actually liked the artist, had already offered to travel with her for the show.

He thought it made more sense for his girlfriend to enjoy the concert with her friend while he stayed home and played GTA 6.

Do you think this is a fair arrangement? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to go to a concert? A music artist my girlfriend is a fan of has announced a tour for this year. They’re not playing near us, so she would have to travel to a different city for the night. It’s not an artist I’m a fan of, but her best friend really likes them and said to my GF she would go with her. My girlfriend said she thinks I should be going with her instead.

This man thinks it’s a win-win situation if she goes with her friend and he stays at home.

I pointed out I’ve been to a lot of concerts with her for people I don’t like. But now, she’s got someone wanting to go with her who is also a fan of the artist. It’s the weekend after GTA 6 comes out, and I’d already planned to spend the weekend relaxing and playing the game. I pointed out to her it’s a win-win, since she gets to see the artist and have a night away with her friend, who she doesn’t get to see that often. And I get the weekend to myself to enjoy GTA without feeling bad about not making other plans.

He also thinkgs it’s a waste of money if he goes with her in the concert.

My GF just said I should be going with her. I pointed out she doesn’t need me there. It’s weird she’s wanting me to waste money to see an artist I don’t want to see when her friend is wanting to go with her. AITA for not going to the concert?

I agree with OP that he doesn’t have to go with his girlfriend to the concert.

Not only is he not a huge fan of the artist, but a friend who would genuinely enjoy the show already committed to go with her.

But at the same time, his girlfriend may simply want his company and see attending concerts together as an important part of their relationship.

What do you think about this? Let’s find out what others have to say.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s perfectly fine to have different tastes, says this one.

People are agreeing with OP.

Another one chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Sometimes, love means sharing a concert… and sometimes, it means sharing giving your partner time for GTA.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse. Read Story →