He Expected Smooth Steering and Calm Parallel Parking—Only to End Up Screaming on the Shoulder

Dogs can be very dangerous and extremely terrifying to many people, which is why it is so important that dog owners keep them under control.

What would you do if your neighbor’s dog got out of the yard and was chasing you and your sister around, barking and lunging at you?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so his sister called the cops to get the dog under control, but now they feel bad about it.

In my opinion, calling the cops was the right thing to do. You never know when a dog will go from lunging to biting, which can be deadly. Read the full story below and see what you think.

AITAH for calling the cops on my neighbor’s dog? So I, 19(m), was hanging out with my sister, 25(f).

Aggressive dogs are terrifying.

We were hanging out at home watching a show and I got hungry, so we walked to the store by our house. It’s like a 10 minute walk. On the way there, a dog was barking at us, some Pitbull type, went up to my knee give or take. Now this wasn’t the cause, just annoying. But on our way home we hear the barking again, and don’t think much of it, but I hear some footsteps and next thing I know this dog is lunging at us.

They are lucky they didn’t get hurt, or worse.

It’s barely a foot away from me, like half a foot. And it’s just barking and jumping at us. It doesn’t bite, but we were both startled and I’m yelling at it to get away, etc. It goes away but a second later comes back still barking and lunging. This goes on for like 5-8 minutes and I’m trying to yell for the neighbor, their house is right across the street. But nothing. We couldn’t go to the house in case it bites us, we sure as heck weren’t gonna run away when after just a step back it would come closer still.

The neighbor should take care of his dog.

So, my sister calls the cops while I’m trying to keep it away. They come by fairly quickly and as we’re leaving I think the cops uses a Taser either on it or around the dog to scare it off. I didn’t hear any whimpering but I don’t know, it was dark and I couldn’t see. As we were leaving, I think the owner steps out asking what the heck they think they’re doing (to the cops) and the rest is mumbled because we were already leaving.

Calling the cops was definitely the right thing to do.

When we got home after some time, my sister started to feel bad calling the cops on the dog and isn’t sure if it was a good idea calling them, and just worried about leaving a dog out on the streets that seemed aggressive and felt calling the cops was a bit extra. She’s a certified dog lover and maybe she’s just over thinking it or we did maybe jump the gun on it. I’m not really sure. AITA?

Aggressive dogs are a major danger and calling the cops was the right thing to do.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about what happened.

Aggressive dogs are very dangerous.

This story could have been much worse.

Having a report of the aggression might save lives.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

Bad dog owners need to be forced to be responsible.

It really is this simple, though.

This dog was a serious threat and getting the police involved was the right thing to do. Sadly, many dog owners are not very responsible with their pets.

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