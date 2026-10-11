He Had Helped To Streamline His Department So That It Ran Well, But Then A New Manager Came In And Ruined Everything, Even Demoting Him, Which Led To The Company Losing Huge Clients And The Manager Getting Fired

When someone is really good at their job, it is smart to just let them continue to do the work without trying to change things up for no reason.

What would you do if you had worked hard and made it so that your department ran extremely well, but then a new manager came in and messed everything up, demoting you in the process?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he just did his new job and watched his old department fall apart. When his manager asked for help, he refused and even went to court over it, which led to the manager (and several others) getting fired.

It was quite an epic story of revenge, and all he had to do was exactly what he was told. Read the full story below and see what you think.

Demoted then they realized they F’ed up. I will try to summarize this as much as possible, though context first.

It is great that he is doing so well.

I worked 9 years at a well-known company that was a worldwide provider of various products. I won’t name this company, but it was a division of this company that I worked for. I started at this company at the bottom as a tech, did my job well, and excelled upwards. After 6 years, I was promoted into the national support group and also then excelled at this position. It was well-paid and salaried, which was a very nice bump in pay, and the hours were great.

Promotions just keep coming his way.

After a year in the new position, I was promoted to a Co-Operator position, which I shared with another person. We were very good friends and got along very well. To this day, we still do lunches and chat quite frequently. Now, I was trained up on the in-house software that runs the dispatching of techs, which was made by an in-house software developer. The software used codes for areas and states. It was very complex, but for him it worked, though there was no documentation whatsoever, no manual, nothing.

A single point of failure should never happen at a major company.

The guy who had the position before me was leaving the company for a better offer, so he took a month to train me on this software. Of course, I wrote down all the codes for all the areas just so I didn’t get anything wrong, since there was no manual or instructions. He leaves the company. A year later, the developer of this software dies from cancer. So, now no one but myself knows how to use this software. Taking vacations was few and far between due to this issue. I constantly asked for a backup to be trained so they could do this job while I went on vacations. At this point, I could only take 2 days at a time for vacation, and my wedding was upcoming in 8 months, and we were taking a month-long honeymoon. No go. It got denied every time I requested a replacement to be trained.

They are putting a lot of work on his shoulders.

When my Co-Operator and I took over this new department, it was in shambles. Our turnaround for repairs was sitting around 8 days, which upset a lot of customers due to these machines being used constantly during working hours. We brainstormed and came up with solutions to fix this and reduce downtimes dramatically. The bad thing about this is that it put extreme pressure on logistics to get parts overnighted to techs in the field. The Logistics Manager was okay with it, and he, in turn, hired enough guys to take this burden on. It was working out pretty well.

When a new manager comes in, you have to watch out.

This turned out to be great! We reduced our downtime from 8 days to, on average, 2 days. Customers commented constantly about how much better our service was and how they were definitely happy with how their repairs were going. Then it starts to go south from this point. My Manager was looking to move up the ladder and needed to hire someone for his position. Of course, me and my Co-Operator apply for the position since we know how to run this division and think we could do the job great.

Standing up to your new boss is dangerous.

We both get overlooked for Manager’s Friend who had no experience in this division whatsoever. He was actually one of the logistics purchasers. He had no idea whatsoever how to run our department, nor any technical experience. He, of course, gets this position, and right off the bat, this stupid idiot wants to change how we do things and reduce the strain on the Logistics group. Co-Operator and myself immediately protest and oppose his changes with prejudice and vigor, though this fell on deaf ears. When he tells us to implement the changes, I refuse, and so does my Co-Operator.

Companies don’t listen to warnings from the people who know what is going on.

For weeks, we argue with Manager’s Friend, who is now my Manager, and he gets upset and continuously fights with us to make the changes. We again refuse. I emailed his manager and explained the situation and pointed out that it would increase repairs and our customers would be very unhappy. At this time, we grew the base of our customers 20-fold, and our satisfaction rating on all our reviews was in the upper 90s. Though these emails and everything that Co-Operator and I were explaining fell on deaf ears.

If they want to pay him the same to do less work, he won’t complain.

At this point, Manager’s Friend feels that I am the instigator of the disobedience, and that week I was called into a conference room with HR, Manager’s Friend, and His Manager. They informed me I was going to be demoted from operator to dispatcher due to my inability to be a team player and being confrontational to my manager, etc., etc. So I said, “Fine with me.” It meant less work and the same pay, so I’m okay with this.

He could see this problem coming from a mile away.

Now, with this job, you had certain functions of the job that you could and could not do. You could only do what was assigned to you for that job description. Dispatchers could only dispatch calls to techs and not assign their own calls. That was my previous job. My Co-Operator at the time was in charge of escalations and onboarding techs and did not know the system I used to dispatch these calls. The next day, I come in and sit at my desk, waiting for calls to be put on my board, knowing that there was no one now to dispatch calls to the dispatchers.

Finally, the new manager is figuring things out.

After about 4 hours, I get approached by Manager’s Friend asking why I was not dispatching calls to everyone. I politely said, “Remember, I got demoted. I can’t dispatch. It’s not part of my job description, and I don’t want to be fired for doing something that I am not allowed to do.” The dread on his face could be seen as it streaks up his back and hits him full force. At this point, he realized he just messed up.

They expect him to fix their problems? Fat chance.

Of course, his Manager and HR did not know anything about this software that was developed in-house and had no instructions on how to use it. It was the backbone of this division’s dispatching software. Without this, no calls could be dispatched out whatsoever. The news is now getting around that no calls are being dispatched, and Manager’s Friend’s manager now enters and asks what is going on. He soon realizes what happened. They then call me back into the conference room and ask me to train a replacement. Of course, I refuse.

Why would he go back to a position where he wasn’t appreciated?

The day ends, and I go home. The next morning, I show up for work on the dot, and they call me back in yet again, offering my position back and asking me to please start dispatching calls as soon as possible. Of course, I refuse the promotion, pointing out key points that they brought up during my demotion meeting on why they were demoting me. Because of those points, I felt I had to overcome them in order to be able to accept the promotion, and it would be a great time to focus on my abilities that they outlined. They were flabbergasted and clearly frustrated.

Are they really threatening him with legal action over decisions they made?

They get upset and tell me that I am holding the company hostage and that they will have to take me to court. At this point, per my contract, I am now entitled to a lawyer, and they have to pay. A few days go by. Of course, no calls are being dispatched. They are now relying on emails and phone calls to get calls dispatched and parts ordered, and it’s pandemonium all around. It is adding so much more time to each call and ordering parts. The whole system is falling apart.

Having a good lawyer is invaluable.

I finally get contacted by a lawyer telling me that he is to represent me and that he is being paid by the company I work for, but that he works for me, period. He cannot talk to them without my knowledge. He cannot do anything against my own interests, and he is being paid by them but works for me. He goes on to tell me that they can’t force me to take a promotion, and they can’t fire me if I fulfill my obligations of the employment contract, which was pretty easy. Basically, just show up on time, take breaks at the specified time, and leave at the specified time. So I do.

Wow, they are demoting him again? How ridiculous.

This goes on for a month, when they are finally getting to the breaking point. Repairs are exceeding 2 weeks, and customers are canceling their repair contracts due to service issues. They decided to demote me again to logistics. Now, the Manager of Logistics is a good friend, and he thinks this is retaliation for all these issues. So, he just says to me to take a desk over in the corner and do my thing, whatever I wanted. He wasn’t going to punish me for their stupidity.

The court is taking his side.

We go to court. They present their case, and my lawyer presents mine. After 2 days, the judge rules in favor of me and says that a company cannot force me into a job or into doing a job that I do not wish to do, and this would be considered enslavement. They press the judge to have me turn over the information to run the software that runs their division.

He was smart not to keep the information written down.

The judge asked me if I had it written down. At this point, I didn’t have it. I threw it away, so I answered honestly to the judge. Though I did say, “I do remember how to use it and all the codes to dispatch. Since I did it for years, it became like second nature.” The judge asked me if I would be willing to write down the instructions.

He knows that he won’t be able to work at this company much longer.

I politely said no. The judge said, “Okay, that’s that then.” Upon coming back to work the next day, I decided to start looking for another job.

Leave that awful company in the past.

After about a month, I found a new position at another company making about 10% more, with better options, and they also agreed to give me the month off with salary for my honeymoon. So, I wrote up a resignation letter and sent it to my manager, his manager, the senior staff of the division, and also the CEO of the company, explaining everything that went on and why I was leaving the company, and wished them the best. That Friday, I packed up my personal stuff and left.

Wow, things really spiraled out of control for the awful manager.

Two weeks later, I get a call from the CEO of the company apologizing for what happened and saying that all this information just came to light and that the individuals involved were terminated: Manager’s Friend, His Manager, and the one above him, which was sweet to my ears. He offered my job back. I politely declined. A few weeks after Manager’s Friend was fired, I was told by my good friend and Co-Operator that he died from a drug overdose, which is sad and completely not deserved, no matter how much I hated him.

His revenge was amazingly effective.

The division I ran was merged into another division a year later after it was not able to recover. Thirty percent of the people who worked for that division were laid off or transferred to other divisions. My Co-Operator is still working for the same company, though he said after this whole ordeal it never recovered and never was the same. It had gone downhill dramatically, and he will be retiring this year.

Some managers really think they know everything, and even when they are proven wrong, they refuse to apologize and fix the issue properly. Sadly, they don’t always get what they deserve, as they did in this story.

Check out the comments below to see what readers thought of this story of amazing revenge.

Sadly, stupid managers will never learn.

It was unfortunate that some people got hurt.

No company should allow a single point of failure like this, but many of them do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who tried warning his boss the truck needed new brakes and tires, only to find his truck sidelined during their busiest season.

What was that manager even thinking, though?

Managers who think they know everything often get humbled fast, but not often enough. This was a very satisfying story, though it is unfortunate that it seems like a lot of other employees got hurt in process.

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