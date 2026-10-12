He Loved His Budget Vintage Luxury Car—Until His Girlfriend Refused to Be Seen Inside It

People can have very different tastes when it comes to cars and personal style.

The following story is about a man who bought a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis without telling his girlfriend.

Upon seeing the car, his girlfriend strongly disliked it because of its appearance. She told him she didn’t want to be seen riding it.

Things escalated, and they’ve been arguing about the car, leaving him wondering whether he should keep it or replace it.

Uh oh! Looks like someone is too into appearances. Let’s take a closer look!

AITA Girlfriend Doesn’t Like My Car I said I was going out of town for the day to look at cars in a major nearby city. I looked at several and found one I really liked, and drove it back home 3 hours. I only paid $3500. The car is a one-owner and almost new shape. I love old large American sedans and wanted to own one while I can still buy one in good shape for cheap. Since they aren’t classics yet, but are also old and cheap.

This man drives an old car model.

I got a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis. It’s an acquired taste, and I’m fully aware it’s an old lady or a vintage car, but I love it. I’m very tall, and it has a ton of room inside. It’s super comfortable for long trips, and I love the vintage style of it. It feels like I bought a car from the 70s that has modern car features, safety, and reliability.

His girlfriend doesn’t like his car.

My girlfriend hates the car. We have been arguing about it since I got it. She is a tiny bit upset I bought it without telling her, but we don’t share finances and she understands that. She’s upset because she doesn’t like the looks of the car, doesn’t want to be seen in it, and doesn’t want her family or friends seeing it. I told her that I’m aware the car is an acquired taste, but I love it and it makes me so happy. I wish she could just be happy for me and support me on it.

He told her he doesn’t care about vanity and appearances.

I also told her I do not live my life to appease other people and strangers with something as trivial as a car choice. I do not care about vanity and appearances. I feel no need to prove myself to the world via having a conventionally cool car. On the other hand, most 26-year-old women who want to show off with their man and be proud would absolutely hate to be seen in this car, so I kind of don’t blame her. But what am I to do? Sell it and buy something more contemporary?

OP clearly enjoys the car. In fact, it was his own preference, and he even paid for it with his own money.

While his girlfriend is entitled to her own opinion, he shouldn’t let it bother him.

Honestly, the woman sounds a little shallow and vain. It’s not her car and not her money.

Do you agree? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

She can get over it, says this one.

Here’s an honest opinion.

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People are loving the car.

Finally, another one chimes in.

One person’s dream car is another person’s embarrassment.

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