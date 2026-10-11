He Monopolized the Counter to Intimidate a Young Cashier—Until the General Manager Took the Mic

Imagine going to a fast food restaurant and placing an order. At some places, you need to give them a name to go along with the order so they can call it out when your order is ready.

In this story, one man decided to make a rather creepy request by not giving the cashier his actual name. Instead, he told her his name was “daddy.” Obviously, that’s not his name. He was just being creepy.

The cashier knew what to do to handle the situation. She told her manager.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Daaddyyy! So this happened several years ago while I was working at Taco Bell and involves a pretty gross customer request. For those of you who don’t know, Taco Bell asks for your name when taking an order so they can yell it out when your food is ready. One particular customer, a dude in his forties wearing camo, decided to abuse the rule. When asked, he told the cashier his name was Daddy. This isn’t good in any situation, but the cashier at the time was a very young girl. I don’t even think she was 18 and definitely not his actual daughter.

Meet Kevin.

Naturally she goes to find the shift lead, Kevin (not his real name). Now Kevin is a lot of things and one of those things is gay. I’m trying to find the right words to say this without offending anybody, so I’ll just say he really wasn’t macho. We live in the midwest and I can guarantee he’s been called more than one slur even before actually showing romantic affection towards another guy.

Here’s how Kevin handled it.

I wasn’t there for that part, but I’ve been told his reaction to what the creep was trying to pull was like handing a needle to a kid in a balloon store. When the food’s ready Kevin goes up to the counter and just belts out “Daadddy!” in exactly the tone you’re imagining. Some people go silent, others start whispering, and the entire back is just trying not to laugh. Daddy doesn’t say a word, just marches up, gets his food, and leaves.

That’s funny! I’m glad the manager took care of the creep so his employee didn’t have to.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person shares another funny story about a creepy customer.

This person knows how to describe the manager.

Another person loved the story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who finds herself in a tough spot when a coworker reports her for the “policy violation” of having her personal water bottle at the register.

This person shares a funny story about a time he didn’t give his real name.

The manager handled that really well.

He turned a creepy and awkward situation into something for the employees to laugh about.

Hopefully, the customer learned his lesson.

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