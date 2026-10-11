He Moved In Seeking Quiet Privacy—Only to Be Coerced into Running the Neighborhood Forum

When you move into a new neighborhood, it is good to be friendly with people, but it can be even better to just try to mind your own business.

What would you do if you were trying to mind your own business but then your elderly neighbor guilted you into taking over the local online forums that he created?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and as soon as he agreed, the elderly neighbor started harassing and stalking him endlessly, so now he doesn’t know what to do.

Read through the bazaar story below and see what you would do in his situation.

My (M) 70 year old neighbor (M) is stalking me I have been harassed and targeted by my elderly neighbor for the better part of a year.

Lots of drama in the neighborhood.

When I moved into the community about 3 years ago, I joined the community forum to stay up to date on information in the neighborhood. This forum was run by my elderly neighbor at the time and I noticed that many of my neighbors were bickering and fighting in the forum. People were taking photos inside other neighbors windows who were “in violation of the HOA rules”, reporting landscapers and contractors to ice, and generally encroaching on peoples privacy.

Keeping out of neighborhood drama is a good idea.

I chose to do nothing and mind my own business. It’s my first home and I wanted to just keep my head down. That is until a couple years later when I was approached by the forum manager, let’s call him “lucifer”. Lucifer told me other neighbors had been pressuring him to transfer ownership of the forum to someone more tech savvy. I told him I wasn’t interested. He then emailed me personally and gave this whole story about how he doesn’t have much longer to live and needs to entrust the forum admin role to someone he believes in.

Wow, things took a turn fast.

I finally caved and said ok. Because I felt bad. This was my biggest mistake of 2025. We came up with some new rules that we both agreed on and the forum was now in my hands. Within a month of transferring the ownership of the forum to me, Lucifer and his family began to post things on the group that were highly disturbing. Lucifer’s daughter, under her mother’s email, posted 10 year old videos of Lucifer verbally abusing her and calling her a *****, and other things I won’t say here.

Keeping their family issues off the forum makes sense.

I think she did this in an attempt to appeal to the neighbors and show she was being victimized by him. According to neighbors, they have no money and rely on him financially, so they can’t leave. This is none of my business of course. But just to help you understand the situation, I think it’s important here. Obviously, I sympathized with her but the content was highly distressing so I took it down from the group, emailed her directly, and briefly sympathized with her letting her know that she could not share this sort of content in the group, but I would be available to get her in touch with local resources if needed. Mind you, when something is posted on the forum, it also gets forwarded to the subscribers email. And of course, I cannot delete peoples emails, nor would I want to.

Why do some people want to air their dirty laundry in public.

Lucifer then starts to send a barrage of messages to the forum, and me directly, letting me and everyone know his daughter is insane and demanding to remove the content immediately. I explained everything above to him, and also let him know he had received a warning for using profanity in the group and targeting other residents. Which was actually only half related to the video that was posted. He was literally just doing other things on top of this whole situation like cursing out other neighbors. Most of this behavior I hadn’t seen until after the rights were transferred over to me.

These people have too much time on their hands.

We go back and forth because he didn’t understand the concept of me not being able to delete emails. This led to him cursing me out via email, and eventually knocking on my door. I’m mad at this point. He finally understands after repeated explanations and things move on for about 7 days. Mind you, other neighbors are continuing to ramp things up and, in my opinion, try to test me. Every problematic person over the past year has been 70+ years old. Not trying to be, like, ageist… but come on guys. There is a pattern.

Just ban him permanently.

A week or so goes by, and he then gets on the forum and tells everyone that I’m “up to something and secretly working with the HOA board” which I’m not. I let him know that if he kept doing this I would have to remove him from posting privileges for a couple weeks. He proceeded to email me profanities, and so, I removed him for a couple weeks. I added him back to the group after two weeks, that morning, he starts right where he left off and continues to send me insults and weirdly threatening “African proverbs”. He is a white dude. Whatever that’s worth. Doesn’t really matter to me but it’s just bizarre.

Good, no reason to put up with this.

At this point I’m like look man, if I see this mess in my inbox again I’m just going to take you down from posting all together. You’re distracting me from my job and targeting me. So he obliges me and continues 10 minutes later, and I remove him from posting permanently. At this point it only gets worse and I just stop replying all together, told him I would block him but honestly I didn’t in case I needed evidence in the future.

He is really off his rocker.

This guy, Lucifer, will watch when my car comes and goes, he will stalk me on Facebook, and send me insults there, calling me a little punk, bad person, pathetic dictator, weaselly little jerk. He will send out email blasts to the neighbors making up stories about me, and how I am evil and out to get him. He finally ended up banging on my door yelling and calling me a little **********. So I finally just called the cops. They came over and warned him to stop contacting me. To which he just continued doing the same stuff.

Getting a restraining order is a smart move.

I think I’m either going to get a temporary protection order or call a lawyer. Not really sure yet. But this is by far the worst neighbor I could possibly have next to me (two doors down). This is the first time I’ve owned a home, and I really just wanted to mind my own business and should have never accepted his offer. He clearly has nothing better to do. He has no job, no money, and this forum was clearly his hobby and he couldn’t handle giving it up and I became the enemy through no fault of my own.

This is not really healthy.

I feel like I have no privacy. This guy watches everything I do. He has made me miss meetings for work so that I could handle police matters. My parents are worried about me and it’s the first thing they ask about when they visit. My friends in the neighborhood are also concerned.

Who could blame him.

I want to stop moderating the group and just let it rot, which I tend to do sometimes. Because it is stressful. But I’m not giving it back to him and subjecting the rest of the community to his antics, and no one else wants to step up.

Putting up with people like this only emboldens them and makes them even worse.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this weird story.

Old people can be as evil as anyone else.

This is one way to handle it.

Why not just shut it down?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

The harassment is real and he should not tolerate it.

Just let that forum die.

It is way past time to shut this forum down. He doesn’t owe the old neighbor or anyone else another second of effort.

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