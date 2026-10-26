He Removed His Credit Card From His Uber Eats Account, But His Girlfriend Added It Back Without His Knowledge And Racked Up Charges

Eating out, even when it’s fast food, can really add up, and if you decide to use a service like Uber Eats to get your food delivered, it can be even more expensive. One easy way to cut back on spending is to stop or at least cut back on eating out and using services like Uber Eats.

In this story, one man thinks he and his girlfriend are spending way too much on Uber Eats, so he deletes his credit card from the app thinking that will force them to stop using it.

He was wrong. His girlfriend had other plans, and now, he’s stuck with the credit card bill. Was he wrong to ever delete it from the app, or is his girlfriend wrong for spending so much money on food?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for asking for money back after my partner used my card to order Uber Eats daily for the past couple of weeks? So a few weeks back I (36M) deleted my credit card from the Uber Eats account my partner (36F) uses. To cut to the chase the spending was too much. Around £30 a time almost every weekday. I told her I couldn’t afford to be paying so much every month and would be deleting my card from the account.

She really shouldn’t have done this!

Yesterday I got my latest statement and noticed that she had re-added my card and there was a whole bunch of transactions to Uber Eats. I checked the actual UE account and there’s pretty much McDonald’s orders every day of around £30 going back to the day after I had removed my card. I’ve told her that I expect to be transferred the entirety in time for the payment to be made on the 20th.

It’s not like she doesn’t have a job.

She’s saying I’m being unreasonable and that I can just pay the minimum payment. For clarity, she works from home, I don’t. So, by the time I get back there’s no packaging/evidence to indicate any deliveries have been made.

The girlfriend needs to pay the Uber Eats bill. I’d be furious!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he needs to talk to his girlfriend.

Another person calls it like it is.

This person sees it as a major red flag.

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Another person thinks she needs to eat something else.

I think the whole point of deleting the credit card was so that she couldn’t pay and couldn’t order. If Uber Eats is so important to her, she should use her own credit card to pay. Otherwise, learn to cook or buy some frozen food from the grocery store to heat up.

This is a huge red flag.

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