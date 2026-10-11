He Was Stiffed on Pay for a Completed Project—Until He Lured the Subcontractor into a Fake High-Bidding Site Visit

Imagine working in construction, and one of the contractors you regularly hire rips you off and ghosts you. Would you simply stop working with him, or would you want to get revenge?

In this story, one person is in that situation, and he decides to get revenge over and over and over again. In fact, he has gotten revenge quite a few times, and he’s not done yet.

The contractor has no idea.

Keep reading to find out all the details about how he’s getting revenge.

About 3 yrs ago I had a contractor rip me off about 2k here is my revenge its also still in play. As well I had a contractor screw me over about $2k I downloaded a burner number app… so every few months I’ll call this guy from random number ask about his business and see if he would be willing do work for me. He owns a concrete pumping co. So sometimes I tell him I need a pump at so & so on a certain day ask if he’s cool with a check or should I hit the bank for cash. Hook line and sinker….

He knows the guy falls for it.

Then he loads up his equipment and drives an hour to get to a job site that doesn’t exist. I almost always send him somewhere I know he has to drive past a friend’s home or place of employment. Friend then calls me and tells me D head contractor is almost to the site.

Here’s another variation on the revenge.

Every once in a while I’ll ask if he can provide a 10 man crew with the pump as its just me and grandpa putting in a garage and we are not that good. Its been going on for 3 yrs now labor, fuel, loss of real work… That 2 k has had to cost him well over 15k by now if not more.

He has no regrets about his revenge.

I’m in the concrete business if anyone gives me a hard time about how cruel I am. Oh well I still sleep pretty good at night. He is not competition in my line of work he was someone I used to hire to pump crete. He knew he messed up he said he would make it right and that was the last time he ever called me or answered a call from my real number.

I wonder when he’s going to stop messing with that guy. Eventually, it’s wasting his time too.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he should keep the revenge going.

Another person doesn’t think the contractor is very smart.

Another person handled a similar situation in a completely different way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

And this person can’t help but think of James Bond.

The revenge doesn’t take a lot of effort, but it’s quite costly for the contractor.

He could keep this going forever!

It’s pretty clever that he makes sure the contractor has to drive by a friend’s house so he knows for sure the revenge worked.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a delivery driver who tried warning his boss the truck needed new brakes and tires, only to find his truck sidelined during their busiest season. Read Story →