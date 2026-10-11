October 11, 2026 at 7:55 am

He Was Stiffed on Pay for a Completed Project—Until He Lured the Subcontractor into a Fake High-Bidding Site Visit

by Jayne Elliott

construction worker talking on the phone

Shutterstock

Imagine working in construction, and one of the contractors you regularly hire rips you off and ghosts you. Would you simply stop working with him, or would you want to get revenge?

In this story, one person is in that situation, and he decides to get revenge over and over and over again. In fact, he has gotten revenge quite a few times, and he’s not done yet.

The contractor has no idea.

Keep reading to find out all the details about how he’s getting revenge.

About 3 yrs ago I had a contractor rip me off about 2k here is my revenge its also still in play.

As well I had a contractor screw me over about $2k I downloaded a burner number app… so every few months I’ll call this guy from random number ask about his business and see if he would be willing do work for me.

He owns a concrete pumping co. So sometimes I tell him I need a pump at so & so on a certain day ask if he’s cool with a check or should I hit the bank for cash.

Hook line and sinker….

He knows the guy falls for it.

Then he loads up his equipment and drives an hour to get to a job site that doesn’t exist.

I almost always send him somewhere I know he has to drive past a friend’s home or place of employment.

Friend then calls me and tells me D head contractor is almost to the site.

Here’s another variation on the revenge.

Every once in a while I’ll ask if he can provide a 10 man crew with the pump as its just me and grandpa putting in a garage and we are not that good.

Its been going on for 3 yrs now labor, fuel, loss of real work…

That 2 k has had to cost him well over 15k by now if not more.

He has no regrets about his revenge.

I’m in the concrete business if anyone gives me a hard time about how cruel I am.

Oh well I still sleep pretty good at night.

He is not competition in my line of work he was someone I used to hire to pump crete.

He knew he messed up he said he would make it right and that was the last time he ever called me or answered a call from my real number.

I wonder when he’s going to stop messing with that guy. Eventually, it’s wasting his time too.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he should keep the revenge going.

2026 10 08 at 5.52.12 PM He Was Stiffed on Pay for a Completed Project—Until He Lured the Subcontractor into a Fake High Bidding Site Visit

Another person doesn’t think the contractor is very smart.

2026 10 08 at 5.52.35 PM He Was Stiffed on Pay for a Completed Project—Until He Lured the Subcontractor into a Fake High Bidding Site Visit

Another person handled a similar situation in a completely different way.

2026 10 08 at 5.52.45 PM He Was Stiffed on Pay for a Completed Project—Until He Lured the Subcontractor into a Fake High Bidding Site Visit

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

And this person can’t help but think of James Bond.

2026 10 08 at 5.53.01 PM He Was Stiffed on Pay for a Completed Project—Until He Lured the Subcontractor into a Fake High Bidding Site Visit

The revenge doesn’t take a lot of effort, but it’s quite costly for the contractor.

He could keep this going forever!

It’s pretty clever that he makes sure the contractor has to drive by a friend’s house so he knows for sure the revenge worked.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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