He Wouldn’t Stop Speeding Down A Gravel Road, So The Neighbors Took Matters Into Their Own Hands With Cones

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there’s a narrow gravel road that nobody really uses. What would you do if someone who didn’t live in your neighborhood suddenly started using the road as a shortcut several times a week?

In this story, several neighbors are in this situation, and they really don’t like the driver speeding and kicking up dirt and gravel as he drives on the road between their houses.

So they decide to do something about it.

The first attempt didn’t work, but keep reading to find out what happens when they try again.

Traffic cones of doom At a previous rental house, there was an old gravel/dirt access road that cut between my house and my neighbors, and the two houses behind us that faced the next street over. I think it was a remnant of the old neighborhood and the city never paved it, it was barely wide enough for a car. No one knew who’s property it belonged to, no one really used it except for spare parking during the holidays. It was also a safe place for our kids/neighbor’s kids to play on bikes and such.

Then one guy started using the road as a shortcut.

At some point a guy in a Tahoe found it and started using it as a shortcut from my street to the next street over instead of going all the way down the street to the stop sign, which saved him all of 45 seconds. Never saw him parked anywhere in my neighborhood, he just came through a few times a week. Wouldn’t have been a big deal, but he liked to floor it, kick up gravel, and go as fast a possible right between our houses.

A neighbor tried to stop the guy from using this road as a shortcut.

My neighbor bought a couple of small traffic cones and placed them halfway up the road so you’d have to do a slow wiggle to get around them in a vehicle. Couple of days go by and she comes over with her traffic cones, which had been obliterated, and says she saw the same guy run them over. I go out and buy a couple of more cones, maybe 18″ tall. And an 80lb bag of concrete. Flipped them over, stopped up the tops of the cones with duct tape and filled them to the brim with concrete. Once they dried I put the two 40lb cones in the same places my neighbor had hers, and let the neighbors know what was up.

The modified cones worked.

Unfortunately I missed it, but my neighbor didn’t. Tahoe boy did his usual gravel spinout and absolutely nailed one of my cones. The orange plastic was burst open and the concrete was in 3 big chunks. She heard the impact and saw him get out, check his vehicle and drive away. I never saw him again after that, but I like to think I left a reminder on his vehicle to not Dukes-of-Hazard a tiny access road inbetween houses.

But if it was really a road, was it really a problem for the guy to drive down it? I get that it was annoying that he was speeding and kicking up dirt, but was it a road or not?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would’ve added a sign.

Another person thinks he learned his lesson.

This person found the story funny.

Here’s another story about filling a cone with concrete.

The revenge was certainly successful. They really should find out who owns the road, though. If it’s an actual road, it should be paved. If someone owns it, that would be good to know.

That revenge was really concrete.

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