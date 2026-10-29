Her Dog Keeps Snapping At Her Pregnant Daughter, But She Refuses To Rehome It

Bringing a newborn home is stressful enough without having to navigate a disagreement over an aggressive family pet.

For one mother, the situation is particularly complicated because the dog in question has been part of her household for years, even though he originally belonged to her adult daughter.

Now, the daughter is back home with her boyfriend and is just days away from giving birth… While the dog keeps snapping at her and her partner.

The mother believes there’s another option: keeping the dog upstairs, away from the couple and their baby, until they move out.

Well, her daughter doesn’t think that solution is good enough.

Check out the full story below.

AITAH if i don’t rehome daughters dog? A bit of backstory: Hubby (47) and I (f46) have 3 children, of which our daughter is the youngest (21). She decided at 18, but before graduation, that we were awful people and moved out with her dog to her “he’s not gay we’re just friends” house at 3 am with no note. We were awful because we’d bought a used car and I would be the one driving it. She had recently wrecked her car, and thought it should be hers. Long story short – she moved in with his parents and their dogs…and hers. Toxic place so-on and so forth.

It was trouble.

At one point his dad took Zeke (her dog) and staked him out near her car at her work. She called her dad crying and he went and picked Zeke up and brought him home again. He has been with us ever since. Over the last 3ish years he has become a different dog. His buddy passed (she was very old and sick) and since then he’s become more attached to me. Both hubby and I, really, but mainly me. He does have some anxiety but we’ve been actively working on it with him. He is very loyal to me…always stays near me, follows me everywhere, listens to me better than hubby.

It’s a difficult situation.

We have stayed in contact with her and helped with food and things on occasion. Her and friend are no longer together, he was mentally and physically abusive. Her entire everything changed with him and she’s probably never going to be wholly my child again. Moved in with her brother for a while, then back home. She was dating a guy who lived about 45mins away and was finding the back and forth a pain in the behind, so when his mother offered for her to stay she took it. Zeke stayed with us. About 6 months or so ago she started talking about them finding their own place.

The plot thickens.

Turns out she was pregnant and suddenly his mom didn’t want them there. (I will say that we are white and his family is black. In the beginning that seemed not to be a problem. In the ways she was treated, we were treated, and things said over time we are certain that the difference is very much a problem. He was also treated badly as a result) I offered numerous times for her to come home but was refused. They suddenly had trouble keeping jobs and cars and a whole lot of **** I don’t know about. About a month ago she called and said we need to be out now.

It’s a lot to process.

We took 2 vehicles, called for a 3rd and moved them out in less than 3 hours. We brought them home. They have their own large room. We are now 2 days from her due date. Daughter swears she is NOT nesting (cleaning and moving **** constantly), swears she is NOT scared or worried, and she is NOT being irrational about anything. Now on to the real issue. I have witnessed Zeke snap once at her. She just kind of laughed and said ok, guess we’re done playing.

It’s a safety hazard.

Since that happened a week ago she’s telling me that Zeke is constantly snapping at her and boyfriend, unprovoked. He HAS to be rehomed. Tears, sobbing, the whole 9 yards. I said ok, we will make sure that he stays out of your room. And he can be put upstairs. We have 3 rooms upstairs, one of us is generally up there, and he doesn’t need to be pottied until I get home from work. He is used to that schedule, anyways. We’ll move his food and water and bed upstairs. When she leaves he will stay here with us.

But her daughter is still afraid.

To me, that sounds reasonable. She’s having a cow over it. It’s not enough. What if. What about the baby. She says it’s not fair to the dog to be kept up in just 3 rooms. They don’t plan on staying forever. Less than a year, if you go by their timeline. Why on earth would I put more stress on Zeke if they’re just going to move out? I don’t want to push her to the point of running out with a newborn and nowhere to go. But I don’t feel I should rehome the dog for just a few months when we have a viable workable solution. AITA?

Yikes. What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.



Lol.

Something to consider.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

Don’t be an enabler.

I understand there are two concerns to consider: the daughter’s safety as she prepares to bring a newborn into the home, and the well-being of a dog.

At the end of the day, a dog showing signs of aggression around a pregnant woman or a newborn deserves careful attention, and simply moving him upstairs may not solve the issue.

Truth be told, they might need to invest in a veterinary checkup and guidance from a dog trainer at this point.

But the baby’s safety needs to come first.

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