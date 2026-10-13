Her iPod Was Stuck on the Apple Logo—Until Support Realized the Device Was Backwards in Its Case

Sometimes, a tech problem sounds a lot more complicated than it actually is.

One support worker found that out while helping a woman whose iPod seemed to be stuck on the Apple logo.

She said it was charged and insisted the power button was working, but nothing on the screen would change.

After about ten minutes of troubleshooting, support was getting ready to send a technician out to wipe the device and reinstall the software.

Then he asked what she could see at the bottom of the screen, and her answer immediately gave the problem away.

Read on to see what the user was doing wrong.

Troubleshooting iPod with customer, she is looking at the back of the iPod the whole time This happened to a colleague. Our users use an iPod installed into a case with a trigger handle for a mobile picking app. EU = End user, SU = Support When we receive a call, we always try to mitigate sending a tech to site by troubleshooting with the EU. But let’s fast-forward 10 minutes into the support call…

He started with a few basic questions.

EU: All I see is the Apple logo. I keep hitting the power button to force reset, but only the Apple logo is showing. SU: No problem, and are we sure it’s fully charged? EU: Yes, I can see the light when I left it charging in the docking cradle. SU: OK, I’d like to send a tech to wipe and reinstall the OS. But before we do that, I just want to make sure when you press the power button on the case, you can hear it click.

At this point, the customer was getting a little irritated.

EU: Listen, I’m not stupid. I go to university. SU: No, ma’am, it’s not like that. I just need to be sure. EU: Yes, I can hear the click, but I only see the Apple logo. SU: Gets an epiphany. Um, by any chance, at the bottom of the screen, do you see something?

That told him everything he needed to know.

EU: It says assembled in California… Oh… Let me see something. Removes iPod from case. OK, I know the issue. SU: Was the iPod backwards? EU: It was backwards. Continues the call to ensure the app is working. Why didn’t the end user realize earlier? She felt the need to justify: The volume button lined up with the case’s power button, and the fast-charge dock works no matter which way the phone is facing.

Wow! Now that’s a funny story!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This person is trying to figure out where he works.

It was probably like this for most people.

Now that’s funny.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who tried warning his boss the truck needed new brakes and tires, only to find his truck sidelined during their busiest season.

People do pretty dumb things sometimes.

This is actually pretty funny.

To be fair, if the buttons still lined up and it charged either way, it may not have been that obvious at first.

Still, after ten minutes of staring at the Apple logo, you’d think she would’ve noticed something was off.

At least she figured it out before they sent a technician all the way out there. But it’s still embarrassing nonetheless.

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