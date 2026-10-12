Her Next-Door Neighbors Go Out Of Their Way To Avoid Her, And The Whole Situation Has Her Seriously Unsettled

Maybe this isn’t such a bad thing…?

Not that I’m anti-social or anything, but NOT having to deal with neighbors sometimes sounds kind of nice, don’t you think?

Well, at least it does to me…

But this story doesn’t concern me: it’s about a young woman who is perplexed by the behavior of her neighbors.

Check out her story and see what you think!

My neighbors started ignoring me this year, so I started ignoring them. Now it’s weird. “I (26F) have two neighbors living next to me who are around my age. They moved a few years ago to the neighborhood and at first were swell people. Let’s call them Gayle and Kim. Kim from the first meeting seemed unenthusiastic about being my neighbor, while her girlfriend Gayle was ecstatic. I assumed Kim was just standoffish so I gave her a massive benefit of the doubt. Kim never made small talk or cared to know how I was, while Gayle would. Occasionally Kim would talk, but it felt like she wanted to get the conversation over with. Anytime I’d ask her something she’d just complain.

What was going on here…?

Again, I desperately tried to see her perspective on being closed off. Some days she’d be nice while a majority of the time she’d be miserable. Come this year, they both started to ignore me completely. They don’t avoid my parents who I still live with, and I’m still with them because I can’t afford a house on my own in this economy. Other times they will ignore my Mom. But never my Dad.

How strange!

Back in January to March I would wave to them, and they would flat-out run back inside. Or hide behind their garage as if I didn’t see them just hide. But if they have their poor dog outside, the dog will always greet me. At this point, the dog is friendlier than they are. So eventually if they were outside and I was outside, I’d ignore them. I started doing this probably around May. I will even ignore the dog now because I don’t know if one of them is hiding somewhere as I’m talking to the dog. It’s weird. It’s not like I spend a full conversation, I just say its name and say hi. But again, I stopped doing that. And I’m not even going out to sit in my backyard when they do this. Half the time it’s me going to take out the cans or put recycling in the recycling bin.

Odd things are happening in this neighborhood…

How can five seconds of me in my backyard warrant people running and hiding, especially now that I don’t even give them a second glance? They still do it. Now anytime they see me, they look more angry than normal. I’m sorry, but if the point of ignoring me was to get me to stop talking to you, why are they now mad that I don’t give them any attention? I don’t get it. I probably never will, and I don’t really wanna know the truth. The two give me the creeps now and I want nothing to do with them.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

And this reader made a good point.

It sounds like she might be making a big deal out of nothing…

And one of the commenters might be right here.

There’s probably something going on in that house that is causing them to behave this way.

She needs to simply mind her own business and ignore these folks at all times.