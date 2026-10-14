He’s Grown Distant From His Mother Over The Years, So He Made The Difficult Decision Not To Invite Her To His Medical School Graduation

Folks…this is a wild story!

And if you’re parents have a tendency to get on your nerves, well, their actions will probably pale in comparison to what this guy’s mom did.

Are y’all ready for this?

Get all the details below and see what you think!

AITA for not inviting my mother to my medical school graduation? “My mother (46F) and I (26M) were extremely close growing up considering the fact that my father passed away when I was 3 years old.

Whoa!

But our relationship changed several years ago when I caught her secretly caught her with one of my close friends from college. They eventually came clean about the relationship that was going on for six months. My mother insisted that she loved him and wasn’t going to end the relationship. She asked me to give them a chance for her happiness. I reluctantly did, which I regret to this day.

Wow, this is crazy…

My mother increasingly prioritized him over me. Plans with me were frequently canceled for him, important moments became about him, and eventually they got engaged. I still attended their wedding because she was my mother, even though the entire experience was incredibly painful and humiliating. This is probably the biggest accomplishment of my life. Medical school was incredibly difficult, and there were many times when I needed support.

Go figure…

My mother wasn’t really there for most of it. She was much more involved with her husband and their life together. When graduation invitations came around, I had a limited number of seats.

I decided not to invite my mother. I invited people who had actually been there for me throughout medical school—my fiancé , grandparents and a couple of close friends who supported me through exams, applications, clinical rotations, and everything else.

Here come the waterworks…

My mother found out when she saw pictures of the invitations. She was devastated. She called me crying and asked why I didn’t invite her. She said that regardless of what happened between us, she was still my mother and deserved to witness one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I told her that I wasn’t trying to punish her. I simply didn’t want someone at my graduation who I no longer have a close relationship with. She said that was a lie because I was deliberately excluding her to hurt her. She also pointed out that I attended her wedding despite being uncomfortable, and said she had supported my decision to pursue medicine even if she wasn’t always physically present.

He has a point…

I told her attending her wedding was something I chose to do for her. I don’t think that means she automatically gets an invitation to every major milestone in my life. She called me selfish and said that I was throwing away our relationship over something that happened years ago and that her husband isn’t going anywhere. Now some relatives are telling me that I was being unnecessarily cruel. They say my mother finally did something for herself, but she’s still my mother, and excluding her from my medical-school graduation is something I’ll regret forever. Others such as my fiancé brought up the fact that she could have found companionship with someone who wasn’t my friend or peer. Everything she did after that makes it more than justified to not invite her for any future milestones.”

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

And this person weighed in.

Wow…

His mom is a real piece of work, huh?

And that’s putting it lightly!

He made up his mind and he’s sticking to his decision!