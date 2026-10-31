His Elderly Landlord Constantly Asks for Favors. What Bothers the Tenants Most Is How Much He Talks About His Health

Imagine moving into a great apartment that you love. What would you do if the landlord, who lives in the same building, kept asking you for favors, like driving him somewhere or picking something up for him?

In this story, one woman and her boyfriend are in this situation, and they don’t know how to get out of it. They don’t want to move because they love the apartment, but they’re really sick of dealing with the landlord.

His constant request for favors isn’t even what they hate the most.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA: Dying landlord expects me to care for him I’ve been living in this apt for a year and just renewed my lease. I love my place and the location and my LL is definitely not a slum lord. He lives downstairs and I’m upstairs. He’s had some pretty serious health issues since I moved in that have only worsened over the past year.

The landlord is all too honest about this health.

Every time I’ve seen him and give him a polite “hey how are ya” he stops me, stares deeply into my eyes and responds with “not good, [my name]. I’m dying. I wouldnt wish this on anybody” and then I tell him I’m sorry and praying for him. It got so uncomfortable I eventually just stopped greeting him that way. Every now and then he’d ask for a favor like picking up a grocery item for him, which I felt was slightly inappropriate, but I sympathized with his situation and obliged. Recently the requests have been increasing.

The landlord must be lonely or not have any family to turn to for help.

He incessantly asked my bf to drive him 3.5-4h to a doctors appt (each way), telling him if he doesn’t drive him he’s going to die. My bf told him he couldn’t do it and I guess he figured something out. He’s always telling us that he loves us and we’re family (no we’re not… we are in a business contract with you).

They’re his tenants not his caretakers.

When he was in the hospital recently he texted my bf constantly “I need to see you. I’m in room ___”. My bf told him he was busy with work. Today I’m driving him to the bank which is just down the street but I have to help him with his wheelchair/wheel him around. I felt put on the spot when he asked me and figured it was easier to just do it than having the uncomfortable conversation of telling him no. During that conversation he told me how he needs us around, he needs our help, etc.

Here’s what really bothers her.

I feel like I wouldn’t even be as bothered if he wasn’t so socially inappropriate about how he talks about his condition. EVERY time we see him it’s the same thing: repeating that he’s not okay, he’s dying, then just staring deeply at us. Like okay I’m sorry what do you expect me to do? I know you’re sick because you tell me 100 times a day!

Here’s some more context.

For context his home is worth 1.5-2M, he gets about 9k a month from his tenants, and has a home nurse. I do not want to do any favors for him honestly, I just want to pay him my rent and get on with it but I always feel like I’m being roped into this weird therapist role. How do I get out of this, I do not want to move- this apt is hidden gem in my city.

I’m actually surprised to learn that he has a nurse. That’s great. He really needs someone who can drive him places and do errands for him too. He shouldn’t be relying on his tenants for help.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

It’s not like he doesn’t have money.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say.

Another person suggests a different response.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

They really aren’t family.

The landlord may think of OP and her boyfriend as being like family, but they don’t feel the same way. He sounds like a lonely old man who needs assistance, but they are his tenants. They don’t owe him anything. They didn’t sign up to be caretakers when they moved in.

They need to start saying “no.” He can hire someone to help him.

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