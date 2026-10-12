His Friend Started Acting Strange After Losing His Job, Then He Found Out Why: He’d Stolen The Fantasy Football Money And Slept With His Girlfriend
People who start off as great friends sometimes become your worst enemies for one reason or another.
That is what happened in this story when his good friend lost his job and then stole all the money from his fantasy football league.
To get back at him, he stole his Facebook account, which led to him finding out that his friend also slept with his girlfriend. So, he put all this information out to their entire friend group, getting him ostracized.
While I think he acted very immaturely throughout this story, his friend did deserve the revenge. Read through all the details below and see if you agree.
Narcissistic (ex)friend gets outcasted
This story takes place the beginning of the 2016-2017 NFL Season.
Getting fired can be embarrassing, and especially difficult if you are already bad with money.
My long time old friend got fired from his job at AT&T wireless. Of course, he said he quit to pursue school as a nurse, and will be called Nurse John.
So, Nurse John has had a problem with finances in the past, like when I bailed him out of getting evicted from his apartment. I found out that he had spent about half the money earlier that week at a bar.
People get very involved with fantasy football.
Anyways, I had talked about getting a fantasy football league with our old commissioner. Old Commissioner did not want to start up the league because he had gotten burned in the past from people not paying.
He told me that I could take over his league if I wanted, but he never passed the commissioner torch, so I could invite people in to the league. Nurse John takes it upon himself to start up the league, saying it is the old one, but changes the rules and is on ESPN and not Yahoo.
He shouldn’t have joined if he had reservations.
I told Nurse John that I had some concerns about shady trades and financial issues with his current situation and past history. He told me he was good for it and telling people I was a piece of trash for bringing up the past.
So, the time came and he needed one more the day of the draft. I ended up joining begrudgingly and voice my concerns to some of the other team owners.
This friendship has run its course.
In November, we had a bachelor party in Colorado. I found it strange that Nurse John was able to come along as this wasn’t a luxury a nursing student with no job could afford.
During the course of the trip he had become more hostile towards me and always painting me in a negative light. I found our friendship had run its course and was going downhill, so I started collecting ammo for a fall out situation.
So, Nurse John is just lying about everything.
I find out that he has been telling people that I am trying to sleep with his sister and have been pursuing her romantically. I contact the sister and she said the Nurse john got mad at her for the same thing.
It was a weird text message basically saying sorry if I mislead you. She said that there was not a time she could think of where I attempted to flirt with her (comes up later in revenge story).
Why am I not surprised that he doesn’t have the money immediately?
December rolls along and Nurse John and I are in the semi finals playing against each other. He had sent me many pictures of silicon molding saying he was going to “give it to me”.
Anyways, Sunday rolls around and I beat him pretty badly, scoring one of my top performances in the season. He becomes really angry and starts ranting to all our mutual friends about how I was bragging and rubbing the win in his face.
Anyways, I ended up placing second place and asked to collect my money. He told me that the money will be available in 3 weeks because it is tied to his Fidelity account.
He is smart to call John out right from the start.
Nurse John ends up starting a group text saying that he will pay out the money in 3 weeks due to his money not being liquid and tied up with investments.
Normally commissioners keep the money in an envelope in the sock drawer and do not deposit the money in a bank.
So, I point out that this is all a lie, and that he does not want to admit to everyone that he stole the money and spent it already.
People like this hate it when they are called out for their deception.
We point out that Fidelity does not even accept cash deposits since it is tied with your old job at AT&T. He continues the lie and will not give it up.
I bring up his sister saying that you’ve basically told every one that I am attempting to get with her. I post screen shots of NJ’s sister and my awkward conversation where she says that I never hit on her and that since moving back with his grandma he has become stir crazy.
He snaps because Nurse John likes to give this facade of wealth and pride. I was basically the only one who knew he moved back home with grandma. He tells me never to contact his family again and that if I do he will kill me.
What is he going to do with his account information?
So, I call his brother up and tell him this story. I was also thinking what could I do to get my money back. I was talking when I realize I remember Nurse Johns email address and password since he gave it to me.
I check yahoo and login to his account and it works. Next I use the same credentials to login to Nurse Johns Facebook account and this works as well! I change the email address and password to his account all while telling his brother what I am doing. NJ’s brother tells me to do it since his brother is a jerk.
The friends are right. This is immature behavior.
He gets back on the group text telling everyone I stole his Facebook account and from the recent post they know what I have done. Post went something like this “I am a bad fantasy football commissioner who stole the leagues money and will not admit it. Sorry but not sorry screw the world”.
My friends are like this is getting a bit out of hand and you guys are both being immature idiots for blowing us up in a group message. Yet they did find the Facebook post hilarious.
Just let it go and move on.
So, now I am going through messages in the past to see if there is any more dirt I can pull from this guy. I found my ex girlfriends name and see their messages. Come to find out that Nurse John had slept with my girlfriend while we were dating and kept this to himself for many years.
I was NJ’s room mate several times and thought “yeah he’s a jerk, but has always been loyal to me.” Well this is where I snap and start deleting all his posts from 2005-present.
At least he got his money, I suppose.
I run a script to remove all his friends (since removing 800 people was way too time consuming). The only thing that is saved is his pictures and messages. He ends up being able to find enough money to pay my portion of the winnings after holding his Facebook account hostage for two days.
We make the trade and he plays the victim since stealing someones Facebook account is the biggest friend violation someone could do.
I end up telling my friends that he knowingly slept with my GF and message all the stuff he has said behind their backs (using ctl+f is so helpful).Never Miss a Story
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What do you expect from someone like this?
He has basically be outcasted from a group of 8 close knit friends for being a narcissistic idiot and this was the straw that broke the camels back.
Funny thing is, he did this in a form letter to me and another friend. We went over the 8 back to back text messages (@2am) he sent and they are almost identical.
It serves him right.
He couldn’t even draft an original apology to each of us. I have not responded to his messages and he has been in a state of depression for the last 5 months.
He still tries to contact some of our mutual friends, and only one will hang out with him.
Both of these guys are incredibly petty and immature. Nurse John, however, was definitely the bigger jerk and got what he deserved.
Read on to see what the people in teh comments have to say.
This commenter says that Yahoo has a much better fantasy football system.
The guy really was an idiot.
There really aren’t any good guys in this story.
Everyone in this story sounds insufferable.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.
It was foolish to ever trust him with money.
Everyone in this story sounds awful, but Nurse John was definitely the worst. It is good that he was able to get revenge on him.
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