His Neighbor’s Friends Keep Parking In A Way That Blocks The Trash Truck, So His Garbage Never Gets Picked Up

I’ve learned that there are some people out there who get extremely fired up about their trash collection.

For example, an old neighbor of mine watched his trash cans like a hawk, and if anyone dared to park in front of them, he would march outside and give them a piece of his mind.

And I think that’s totally understandable!

Which is why I’m totally on the side of the guy who wrote this story.

Take a look at what he had to say about why he’s annoyed with his neighbor who doesn’t seem to have a lot of concern about other people.

Neighbor has once again caused the trash not to be picked up. “My neighbour always has an excessive amount of guests over 24/7. We have a shared driveway and the dumpster is at the end of it. I left this morning at 5 am and she had a friend over in a huge truck parked close by the dumpster.

This is so annoying!

And OF COURSE, our trash got skipped again today because of her guest’s obstructive parking! This happened a couple of weeks ago too. And it happened one other time before that as well.

It sounds like no one is gonna help him out…

I rent and I have complained to management about her, but they don’t respond to me anymore. I’ve given up on complaining. My neighbour is super inconsiderate about the people who live around her. She doesn’t care if no one can park or take their trash out anymore. Before she moved in, our trash got taken every week with no issues. At this point I’m hoping the rental company will eventually get sick of her. Because now I am sure they will have to schedule our trash to be picked up on a different day, again. ​​​”

Check out what readers had to say about this story.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another individual offered some advice.

How rude!

It might be time to call some tow trucks…

Just a thought…

His neighbor clearly has no regard for anyone!