His Roommate’s Girlfriend Threw Away All His Food Because She Wanted Him To Eat Healthier, So He Flipped Out

I’ve read and made comments about a whole lot of stories in my day, but this one really threw me for a loop!

And I have a feeling that you’re gonna agree with me about how outrageous and weird this situation is…

The guy who wrote it talked about why he gave his girlfriend’s roommate the boot from their apartment…and I can’t say that I blame him.

Read on and see what you think about what went down!

Kicked my roommate’s girlfriend out of our apartment because she “organized” my kitchen cabinets and threw away my food. “My roommate “Mark” has his girlfriend “Sarah” over almost every day. She’s super into wellness and aesthetic TikTok stuff. It usually doesn’t bother me because I just stay in my room after work. I work in logistics and had a brutal 12 hour shift yesterday. Got home at like 9 pm just wanting to eat a Hot Pocket and pass out. I walk into the kitchen and Sarah is standing there smiling.

What?!?!

She completely emptied my side of the pantry. All my boxes of pasta, cereal, and snacks were dumped into these matching glass jars she bought. I asked where the rest of my stuff was. She casually tells me she threw away my frozen pizzas, Hot Pockets, and chips because they are “literal poison” and she wanted to help the people in the apartment start eating cleaner.

Oh, hell no!

I completely snapped. I told her she doesn’t even live here, doesn’t pay rent, and has zero right to touch my food. Mark came out of his room and tried to calm me down, saying she was just trying to do something nice for the apartment and she spent her own money on the jars. I didn’t care.

He totally lost it!

I told her to pack up her jars and get out. Mark is now furious at me saying I embarrassed her over junk food and made her cry. I told him if she ever throws my stuff away again, I’m taking it out of his half of the rent.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

I told you this was weird!

Who does something like this…

I’m at a loss for words…

This kind of behavior is totally insane!