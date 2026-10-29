Man Asks His Houseguests To Clean Up After Themselves To Protect His Pets, But They Leave Town And Send A Lengthy Letter Accusing Him And His Wife Of Pressuring Them

Letting friends stay in your home shouldn’t mean having to remind them to clean up after themselves.

One man is dealing with that after years of hosting friends during a music festival so they can avoid hotel costs.

Last year, he and his wife asked them to stop leaving trash around because it could hurt their pets.

Unfortunately, the same thing happened again this year, so they brought it up and asked to talk.

But instead of having a conversation, the guests left town and sent a lengthy letter accusing the couple of pressuring them.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

WIBTA For Asking for my house to be respected? My wife and I host a spot to stay at for a music festival every year so that there is an easy place for our friends to stay so they don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for a hotel. Last year, I wanted that to be our last year hosting. We asked them nicely last year, “Hey man, can you not leave stuff everywhere? We have dogs and cats and don’t want them to eat tissues or step on floss picks and get hurt.” This was an okay request at the time. This has been a multiple-year issue.

Then, the same things started happening again.

This year rolls around, and the same thing is happening. We asked again this year, and we were given a 3–5-page letter about how my wife and I were “coercive” and “pressured them.” The “coercion” was said to happen when we asked them if we could have a face-to-face conversation about what had happened and were upset when they just split town. The “pressure” came from my wife and me asking if we could support them AT the music festival to see if they needed to go home or if they wanted to stay. I am really confused about how we got to a 3–5-page letter from “Hey, can we have a conversation?” WIBTA?

Oh no. That sounds like a pretty uncomfortable situation.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think they should do about it.

That’s a fair point.

Here’s someone who has seen this happen to other people.

According to this comment, those people are not friends.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

It’s hard not to agree with this.

They had time to write a long letter, but couldn’t throw away their own trash?

Asking guests to pick up after themselves is hardly unreasonable, especially when pets could get hurt.

It sounds like this ship has sailed, and they need to find a new place to stay.

He and his wife have done them a favor for years. They don’t need to keep hosting people who treat them like this.

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