Man Tried Sharing Nostalgic Shows And Videos With His Girlfriend, But She Turned Each One Into A Lecture About Morality

Couples do not always have to enjoy the same shows, videos, or sense of humor.

The following story is about a man who constantly shares shows and videos he likes with his girlfriend.

However, she would always dismiss him and repeatedly criticize his preferences, saying they were about abusive relationships, violence, or morality.

Now, he’s hesitant to share his favorite things with her.

Wow! She sounds way too serious for content meant for entertainment. Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not wanting to show some things I like to my gf? I recently showed a couple of videos of Charlie the Unicorn to my girlfriend. And she definitely didn’t like them. Until then, that’s alright. We don’t have to like the same things. But she turned it into a sort of moral discourse about normalizing abusive relationships, laughing about violence, and the disgrace of others. I’m not saying she is wrong. The topics of the videos and the interactions are crazy. But I just wanted to laugh with her with some videos I used to watch many years ago.

This man would always show videos he likes to his girlfriend, but always got the same response from her.

This has not been the first time. I’ve tried showing her other shows like The Office or Attack on Titans, and the response is always the same. She looks at me like I’m weird and starts explaining why there is something wrong there. And, like, I know there are wrong things. I know there are characters that are not morally correct or the actions aren’t justified. But it is just a show or video, and I feel she takes the fun out of it.

He decided he wouldn’t show any more videos to her.

So I decided and told her I won’t be showing her any more of these things I like that she would probably do the same. She got sad and said I needed to learn to deal with frustration. Which I think she might be right. But still, I just want to watch stupid old videos without being lectured. AITA?

OP is right. They’re just shows and videos.

While we all have our own preferences when it comes to things we want to watch, I don’t think turning every show into a serious discussion is necessary.

I guess finding a way to enjoy their separate interests without judging each other could help.

What do you think? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

That sounds exhausting, says this one.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

People are calling out the girlfriend.

Finally, this user shares a hard truth.

Sometimes, a silly video just wants to make you laugh… and nothing more.

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