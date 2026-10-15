Neighborhood Kids Play Basketball In The Street, But Their Mom Thinks One Neighbor Isn’t Driving Slow Enough

Imagine living in a quiet neighborhood where kids sometimes play in the street. You’d know to watch out for children playing, but obviously the street is made for driving, so it’s not like you’re not going to drive down the street.

How fast do you think it would be safe to go down a residential street where kids might be playing?

In this story, that’s the issue up for debate. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but one neighbor drives much slower than that. However, the kids’ mom thinks he’s still driving too fast.

Keep reading for all the details.

Ask me to slow down while driving through my neighborhood? Okay! I live in a very quiet suburban neighborhood with lots of active neighbors (joggers, bikers, dog walkers, baby strollers, kids playing ball in the streets, etc). The speed limit is 25mph, but when I see lots of foot traffic on the sidewalks, I bring it down to 15mph or even 10mph if I see a big group of kids playing in the street.

Here’s an example of how OP responds when he sees kids playing.

There’s this sweet group of kids who play basketball in the middle of the street eight doors down from my home. When they see cars approaching, they move to the curb and wait for the cars to pass before resuming their game. One day I was driving home from work and I saw the kids out playing, and their mother was on the front lawn talking with another adult. I slowed down to 10mph and went to the complete opposite side of the street as I crept by.

But apparently he wasn’t driving slow enough.

A little while later she knocked on my door and complained about “how fast” I was driving and that I could have harmed her precious children. I said, “The speed limit is 25mph, and I was going 10mph. How much slower do you want me to go??” She said “I don’t care, just slow down or else I’m going to call the police! I have a doorbell camera so I can see you every time you drive by!” Okay crazy lady, whatever you say!

He went as slow as possible.

The next day, the kids were outside playing in the street again. I slowly approached, came to a full stop, and then I took my foot off the brakes and let the car crawl at 1mph. The kids stared at me all confused as it took me an entire minute to pass through their makeshift basketball court. I continued to do this a few more times until one day the mother came and knocked on my car window as I was crawling by.

I lowered my window and asked if there was a problem.

It seems that nothing is good enough for this annoying neighbor.

She said “Why are you going so slow? Are you stalking my children?!?” I said “No, of course not. You demanded that I slow down, so I am!” And I rolled up my window and went on my way. She comes banging on my door again and says “Don’t get smart with me! Now you’re going TOO slow!” I said “Are you saying that going 10mph is okay now? Because if you don’t like it, you can call the police.” She huffed and crossed her arms and stomped off my porch.

Here’s the deal. The kids are playing in the street. OP is driving on the street. The kids need to watch out for cars. OP was watching out for the kids. If anything, the kids need to get out of the street.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This would be funny.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this is true.

Another person responds differently in these types of situations.

One person offers a suggestion.

That mom is being ridiculous. The kids need to watch out for cars or get out of the street altogether. OP is driving slowly. The police would be on his side since he’s going slower than the speed limit and not anywhere near the kids.

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