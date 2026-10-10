One Server Always Walked Away With The Biggest Tips, So The New Hires Asked To Trade Sections

Imagine working as a server at a restaurant. Would you assume that you’d make more from tips if you had more tables to handle or if you did a really good job handling the tables no matter how many you have?

In this story, new servers always assumed that more tables meant more money from tips. I can understand how that would be a logical way to think.

But they weren’t really thinking about all the variables.

In this story, one server is really good at her job, but she’s more than happy to switch sections with new servers who want more tables.

Keep reading to see how that works out.

Want my section because I make more money. Go ahead I will still make more than you. This all happened about 18 years ago. I was a waitress for a Village Inn. I worked the morning shift because it had the most business. Now this is back when smoking was still allowed in restaurants and we had a smoking section and a non smoking section. Our seating chart was designed for this in mind and never changed even after the restaurant went full non smoking. Now on Sunday we had your wonderful church rush that would pack the entire place for hours. So Sunday was totally non smoking until 3pm.

OP was really good at her job.

On the weekends we would have about 8 servers. This ment that smoking side had 2 while the other side had 6. So if you worked the smoking side you had 10 tables to take care of while the other servers had 4. Management knew I was good at what I did and would always put me in the biggest section on Sunday and I could take care of all 10 of the tables no problem. Now servers always talk about their tips and without fail I always made more than anyone else. This caused anger from some of the newer servers and they said it was because I always got the better section.

One Sunday was different.

Management came to me and told me what was going on that’s when we decided on malicious compliance. Ok you can have my section next Sunday I will take this small section. But since I am on the other side of the restaurant I will not be able to help you much. I then got to enjoy a less stressful Sunday did my job like normal turned my tables and made a ton of money. The other server was running around like crazy and not getting much done.

It turns out it wasn’t about the number of tables after all.

At the end of the shift they learned that they made less than the week before because of how bad they were taking care of their tables and the church crowd are horrible if you aren’t taking care of them right. It was always great to hear the server say you can have your section back I don’t want it ever again. Now this was not a 1 time thing this happened many times over the 5 years I worked there. Everytime it happened I still made more money. Everytime we would get a new server complain I just smiled and said go ahead take my section I could use a break.

Being good at your job literally pays. The new servers learned that the hard way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Yes, this is exactly what the new hires are thinking.

I’m glad they didn’t suggest this!

A restaurant worker weighs in.

A former restaurant worker shares their thoughts.

Working at a restaurant isn’t for everyone, but servers who are good at their job can make good money on tips. Unfortunately, it sounds like a lot of the new hires don’t understand the importance of being good at their job. They just want more money.

Sometimes the only way someone will learn they’re wrong is by getting what they want.

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