She Bragged About an Exotic Vacation While Getting Tattoos—Then Claimed She Couldn’t Afford Her Injured Cat’s Vet Bill

Some people are just terrible with money, and many of these people seem to survive by living off of government assistance.

That was the case for a client who came to the tattoo artist in this story. She kept talking about a recent extended vacation she took out of the country while also bragging that she lived off of government assistance programs.

What really made him mad, however, was the fact that she had a cat who got injured, but she claimed that it was fine and didn’t need to go to the vet.

Read through the full story below and see what you think of this woman.

Don’t small talk with your tattoo artist This one will make your blood boil and needs some context.

There will always be some people who need help.

In the country where I live, Belgium, some people may have some financial and social help from an agency called CPAS. Basically, they get money if they don’t have a job and/or can’t support themselves and their family.

If she has money for a tattoo and a vacation, why is she getting assistance?

Those people are usually seen as lazy people profiting off of the system, and while I don’t think everyone benefiting from it fits this stereotype, this client definitely did. So, this woman comes in, and she’s pretty nice at first. My mentor loves to small talk, so Client starts telling us how she’s coming back from a 7-week holiday in Italy. Sure, it’s pretty nice for her, until we realize she’s profiting off of CPAS.

Some people just have no shame at all.

So, she’s using the money she gets for leisure instead of, idk, rent and groceries?

So me, Mentor, and the other tattoo artist already know we’re having a stereotype as a client today. Anyway, Client starts saying how she’s not ashamed to say she lives off of CPAS and she’s depriving herself because she has little money.

And here comes another one.

I’m thinking, “Well, you still could pay for 7 weeks in Italy, but sure, you deprive yourself,” but I don’t say anything. After that, one of her friends comes to keep her company, and this woman is just disgusting. She looked like Jabba the Hutt with the most disgusting teeth I’ve ever seen. Of course, she too profits from CPAS. She doesn’t speak much, and the client basically does all the talking, but her friend REEKS.

These two seem to have plenty of money for luxuries.

As I got up to watch my mentor tattooing, I smelled the strongest, grossest smell of literal poop. It was so bad I just couldn’t stand staying there and had to pretend I wanted to go outside to smoke so I could breathe. When I come back, Client is telling Mentor how she loves to buy Disney shoes and how expensive they are. And then again, with what money? Didn’t you say you deprive yourself?

These programs are heavily abused.

She has a kid, so she also gets familial allocations without working, and she’s able to treat herself to long holidays, expensive shoes, and tattoos. Meanwhile, me and Other Tattoo Artist have to work our butts off to make some money, and we can barely live with what we make, but can’t get any CPAS help. It is a messed up system to be sure.

This poor cat.

But all of this doesn’t matter, because what she told us after is what made me go M A D. Client starts telling us how one day, her cat came back with a very bad injury. It got shot in the face and had a €2 coin-sized hole inside its cheek.

What is this lady going on about?

She starts going on a rant because she wanted to post pictures on Facebook and to tell people she’s gonna kill whoever did that to her cat. She’s ranting because Facebook blurred her nasty pictures of the cat’s very graphic injury. Again, I don’t say anything, but I’m thinking, “Well, duh. Of course they censor such graphic content. I wouldn’t want to see that.”

She doesn’t even take care of the cat.

After going on and on and on about how it’s “so unfair,” Mentor asks her if she brought her cat to the vet. She says she didn’t because she cleaned up the wound and it seemed fine. What?

Talking to people like this would be infuriating.

Mentor then says the vet could have at least given it some painkillers, and Client just says, “Oh, it didn’t hurt.” At this point, I couldn’t take it anymore and just said, “What, did it tell you?” Mentor gave me the “keep calm” look, but I know she agreed with me.

The world is full of people like this.

Client didn’t react, and we just talked about something else. I was so mad after she left. We all were. What a piece-of-trash kind of human she was.

How can people get away with this type of thing?

She’s spending all the money she made not working at all on trivial stuff, but couldn’t pay for her badly injured cat. People like this just make me wanna puke… So there it is. Hope you enjoyed this story.

People who take advantage of the system like this are just awful. Sadly, there are a lot of them, and there is very little that people can do.

Read through the comments on this story to see what others have had to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a burned-out employee who finds a way to ease his stress with an extended daily lunch.

Here is someone who hates when people take advantage of government assistance.

This would be ideal.

It would be so frustrating to have to listen to a client ramble on like this. I hope that they can report her for fraud.

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