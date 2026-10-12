She Let Her Brother-In-Law Use Their Home Gym, But He Started Letting Himself Into Their House Almost Every Day Without Asking

Helping family is one thing, but having your privacy respected is another.

In this story, a woman let her brother-in-law use her home gym occasionally.

But he began letting himself into their house several days a week without checking first.

She also noticed that he would leave used towels and protein shake cups behind, treating their garage like his personal gym.

Now, she wants to change the arrangement, but her decision doesn’t sit well with everybody.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for telling my brother-in-law he can’t keep using our home gym while we’re at work without asking each time? My husband and I have a decent home gym set up in our garage, treadmill, weights, the works. His brother lives about fifteen minutes away. He lost his gym membership when the place near him closed down a few months ago. He asked if he could use ours a couple times while we were at work. He has a key from back when he used to check on the house during our trips.

This woman and her husband initially agreed.

We said sure, no big deal. That turned into him coming by four or five days a week without checking in first. We’d come home and find sweat towels left out, the equipment moved around, and sometimes, protein shake cups in the sink. He never damaged anything. But it started feeling less like an occasional favor and more like he’d just adopted our garage as his personal gym. I brought it up to my husband, who talked to him. And his brother said he didn’t think it was a big deal since we’re never even home when he comes.

They want to change the current arrangement.

Last week I stayed home sick, and he let himself in around 10 am like usual. He seemed surprised to see me there, said, “Oh, didn’t think anyone would be home.” Then worked out anyway for almost an hour while I was upstairs. That’s when I told my husband I wanted the key situation changed. Either he asks every single time before coming, or he gives the key back and we let him in only when we’re actually there.

Now, her husband is stuck in the middle.

My husband agreed, but his brother took it as an insult, saying our house has always been open to him growing up. He said this feels like we’re suddenly treating him like a stranger. His parents think we’re overreacting since he’s not stealing anything, just working out. My husband is stuck in the middle since he doesn’t want to upset his brother. But he also gets why I’m uncomfortable with someone letting themselves into our house on a schedule we don’t control. AITA for wanting my brother-in-law to stop using our house key to work out whenever he wants without checking first?

Having someone come in and out of your house any time they want may feel uncomfortable, even if they are family.

I understand why OP wanted to change the situation. It sounds like she wanted to establish some boundaries with his brother-in-law.

After all, when did the occasional favor turn into unlimited gym access?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

Another honest opinion.

This one shares some suggestions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who don’t think they should have to give up their own sports’ seasons to help with their younger siblings.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Other people’s property shouldn’t come with unlimited home gym access.

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