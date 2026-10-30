She Moved Into A Neighborhood That Had A Shared Space With The Other Neighbors, But Ever Since A Previous Neighbor Passed Away, There Was Conflict About Who Should Care For The Area And How

When you live in an area with a shared space, it is important that everyone contributes to keeping it as nice as possible.

What would you do if you moved into an area like this, but ever since another neighbor passed away the previous year, there has been a lot of conflict regarding who should be caring for what?

That is what happened in this story, and she doesn’t feel like the work is being distributed fairly since the older neighbors think the younger ones should do everything. She doesn’t think this is right and is trying to push back, but it is only making things worse.

Read through the full story below and see what you think she should do.

Crazy neighbors So, I live in a countryside area with three houses divided in 6 apartments.

Getting everyone to keep things to the same standards is always hard.

These apartments consist of 2 late 20s year old girls (one that is me) and 4 of older women that lives alone and are home 24/7. Since we live in a common area it’s like living in an apartment complex, so it’s common costs and everything with keeping the common area nice.

How tragic.

So, we have a board that consist of the other late 20 year old (leader), one of the older women and me. The story basically starts before I move in. The husband (former leader) of one of the other women dies suddenly and tragically. He used to do everything in this place, we are talking taking care of outside and even inside for some of the neighbors. He got a small sum of money for it(700$/year)

The neighbors seem exhausting.

I moved in almost one year ago and these women still live in the past. It’s understandable to miss someone. But the main issue is that they expect us in our late 20s to take care of everything, being busy with building our own lives. The leader is exhausted and I’m trying to figure out a solution. I have also figured out that these 4 women are more tiring than I thought. Not for feeling used and fell like I take care of 4 other women’s needs for a beautiful area, I thought it was fair with a symbolic sum that they pay for not participating nor having someone participating for them when we take care of the common area(supposedly spring and fall).

Even if they are older, they could help a little bit.

I’m talking a small amount because they won’t even show up with some coffee, something to drink and eat while the others are physically working on maintaining the property. Now you may think they are old and are in a difficult situation, I get it. But some have enough energy to walk their dog, drive a car, etc.

They are gossips on top of being lazy.

But what’s most bothering me is that these women are home ALL THE TIME, and what do you think they are doing? Talking about everyone. Now that I came with a recommendation about a solution to pay yourself out of the duty of maintenance, they were directly rude and harassing me.

She is just trying to ensure things run smoothly.

Called me stupid, at the same time that I think I’m better than everyone, and that I’m on thin ice with laughing emojis and all that stuff. To add into that, I have heard bad-talk about every single neighbor here, from these women, but I ain’t gonna sink down and tell what I have «heard and been told from this and that».

Trying to involve a third-party mediator is a good idea.

I have reached out to a conflict-solver organization, a third-party, to have a meeting with everyone because this is escalating into a real gang of old women bullies. They refuse to do it and starts to exclude me for doing so. I don’t care if I don’t talk to them, what I’m scared of is what they do when I’m gone. I have heard horror stories from earlier times before I moved in like putting poison in plants and walking too close to someone’s place, doing stuff, and having to install camera to feel safe.

If the leader won’t stand up for herself, that is on her.

I have tried to talk to the leader but she is to exhausted and scared to even take any money for what she does because she does noe live up to the deceased husband, like removing snow in the winter, administration, it’s a lot to sum up. She is conflict shy and this is also a part of the problem. These old women takes advantage of her, another old man that lives in the area and I refuse to do anything for free anymore.

So, I beg for any tips or if anyone has had any experience of this behavior?

Honestly, it seems like nobody is willing to change at all at this point, so maybe she should just back off and let it play out for a while. As long as she isn’t asked to do too much work or pay too much money, it doesn’t hurt her.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Here is the real question. Is anything documented?

This commenter doesn’t quite get the issue.

She really only has a handful of options.

This is a good question.

She might be making a bigger deal out of this than it really is. If they aren’t forcing her to do or pay for anything, why is she worried about it?