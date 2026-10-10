She Noticed Small “Coincidences” along Her Daily Routine—Only to Realize Her Neighbor Was Methodically Tracking Her

I’m not gonna lie…

This story sounds like it could be the plot of a horror movie!

Sure, that sounds kind of fun from the outside, but when you’re the person actually going through it, it’s terrifying!

Check out what this woman had to say about a neighbor who is giving her the heebie-jeebies in a major way.

Get started now!

Is my neighbor stalking me or am I just paranoid? “I have known this neighbor (50m) since 2019 (I only ever talked to his wife). I recently had to move back in with my parents after being gone a year (I’m 20f). This neighbor has a full time job, wife, and kids. Since I have moved back in (with my boyfriend) my neighbor has gradually started doing things.

This is strange…

When I moved back to this house I was leaving my car unlocked in the driveway, because there were never issues in my neighborhood before. But I noticed that my gas tank would be open (you have to open it from inside the car), and some of my gas would be gone every time I left my car unlocked. This happened another time when I was at the grocery (it’s a small town and there isn’t really any crime. I didn’t feel the need to lock my car for a 5 minute trip to the store) and him and his wife just so happened to be at the same grocery store at the same time. I ended up noticing MY GAS WAS ALMOST GONE AND MY TANK WAS OPEN! After this all happened, I have locked my car since.

And it’s pretty creepy!

But since I started locking my car, it seems my neighbor has been creeping. Almost every time I leave the house, he comes outside. When I get home from work or a friend’s house, he either comes outside when he sees my car or he arrives at his house beside mine. I always thought it was odd and did not seem normal. But it was 3 days ago when he came outside to take an almost empty trash bag to his trash can, and he looked right at me in my car when I was going to leave. I pulled out of the driveway quickly, and when he saw I had left so fast he was looking for my car (my boyfriend was watching him while in the car with me). I just brushed it off and say that he is weird.

OMG!

I go to the store, lock my car, get what I need. As I am getting back into my car, I pulled into the parking space in front of me, I SEE MY NEIGHBOR a lane away from me parked. But he wasn’t in his car, he was standing there facing the direction of my car. As soon as he sees me looking he gets into his vehicle pretty quickly. He then cuts me off and speeds off out of the parking lot. I go the opposite direction as him and we meet again at the stop signs. He then goes in the opposite way of our neighborhood and didn’t come back for a while. Luckily I spent the past few days with my friend and haven’t left the house since, but I’m pretty much just scared to leave and want opinions on if i might just be paranoid or if other people think this is weird, as well?

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Yeah, this is concerning…

And there’s something weird going on here…

Her neighbor is definitely CREEPY.