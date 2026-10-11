She Paid $150 a Month for a Designated Spot—Until an Entitled Guest Claimed It for the Weekend

Imagine living in an apartment building where the parking spots are reserved and assigned. You have a specific parking spot that you are supposed to park in, and that spot is clearly marked.

What would you do if someone else parked in your parking spot?

In this story, one woman was in that situation, and she called a tow truck.

Now, she’s wondering if she overreacted. Did she handle the situation well or not?

Let’s read all about it to decide.

AITA for towing cars out of my reserved parking spot? I pay $50 a month for my reserved parking & my bf pays $75 a month for his garage. We live just outside of LA. The apartment community is gated with a community lock code & all the garages and spots are numbered, paid for and reserved.

She wasn’t messing around when someone parked in her spot.

2 times now I have found cars parked in my spot and towed them both. Both times it was late at night after a 16 hour shift as a nurse assistant with classes the next morning. I was furious. My siblings are calling me a Karen for this but I disagree.

She thinks this is the only way they’ll learn their lesson.

I think it’s unreasonable for me to risk getting towed from another resident’s reserved spot or nearby business lot especially when there is signs that clearly state this is reserved parking and violators will be towed. I’ve been towed before a couple years ago for parking in front of a fire hydrant… it was stressful to deal with insubordinate impound employees, unreasonable fees and the inconvenience of waking up with your car gone. But I learned my lesson the hard way and I assume they will too.

I think towing the cars will be an effective way to deter those drivers from parking in her reserved spot.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Another person thinks the drivers knew what they were doing.

This person thinks the drivers got what they deserved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

Another person thinks the drivers were lucky.

That’s what tow trucks are for.

If the drivers parked in her reserved parking spot, they had to realize there was a risk that they would get towed. I bet they’ll never park there again.

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