Stepmom Signed Her Stepdaughter Up For A Dance Class She Wanted, But The Girl’s Mom Accused Her Of “Stealing” The Moment

Blended families work best when adults prioritize a child’s happiness over ownership of every meaningful first.

This stepmother included her shy stepdaughter in dance class with the father’s approval and during his custody time.

Months of inaction from the child’s mother became outrage once lessons, equipment, and enthusiasm were already in place.

Now everyone wants center stage.

AITA for taking my step daughter to an extra curricular activity? I have a daughter who wanted to attend a dance class. She’s such a shy wallflower, and I thought perhaps getting her into a club would be beneficial to building confidence. It just so happens that my stepdaughter, who is around the same age, really wanted to go, too, so I said that I’d happily include her in the class if she wanted and if Dad said she could. He had no problem with it. The class is during his time, as per custody agreements, so no conflict with the mother’s time.

Seeing how much her stepdaughter loved dance class, she bought the supplies and signed her up.

He notified her since it’s courteous to do so, and whilst she expressed it was something she wanted to do, several months have passed with nothing arranged, so I took her to the taster class (her Dad will be attending all future classes, I just said I’d do the taster one), and she loved it!

Honestly, the look on her face and her mood absolutely melted my heart. So, with Dad’s permission, I signed her up and bought all the gear. This is something I’m happy to do; I love his kids like they’re my own, and I’d do anything to make them happy. I make more money than he does, so it’s something I can afford.

Now, the girl’s mother is upset that she doesn’t get to take her.

Anyway, now I’m apparently the monster because I’ve robbed their mum of “her moment.” Whilst I can understand to some extent, being a mother myself, she’s had months to arrange her own dance class, and this is all with Dad’s full support and in his time. She’s now demanding all the gear, being able to attend classes, and doing all the show prep, citing this as a mother-daughter thing. I’ve refused because she’s had ample time to do this, and quite frankly, I’m not paying all this money for her to take all the credit. If she wants to take her to dance, I’ll happily step back and cancel my arrangements, but I have a feeling nothing would come of it if I did. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it’s not like the mother wasn’t given the opportunity.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This person thinks the mother missed her chance.

According to this comment, she should find something else to do with her child.

Here’s someone who thinks she did nothing wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

Great advice.

This stepmother did not steal anything because she followed the girl’s interest, received permission, and covered the costs after months of inaction.

The child’s mother can participate, but she should coordinate and contribute instead of demanding fully funded control over the entire activity.

Dance class has three adults fighting for the lead while the actual student just wants to dance.