Teenage Boys Decided To Cut The Neighbors’ Grass To Earn Extra Money, But First They Needed Gas For The Mower

Being a teenager can be hard. You’re reliant on your parents for so many things, often including money, unless you have a part-time job that pays well.

In this story, two teenage brothers need money for shoes. Their parents refuse to give them the money, so they decide they’ll earn it by mowing the neighbors’ grass.

But first, they have another problem to solve. They don’t have any gas for the mower, and they don’t have any money to pay for gas.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I Stole My Dad’s Gas, Back in highschool, my brother and I were trying to get some new shoes for football, and my parents didn’t have the extra money at the time so they told us we needed to find a way to make money ourselves. Well we had already had our own clientele, of houses that needed their lawn mowed when they went on vacation and stuff like that. So we just decided that we would ask them if we could cut their lawn for the next couple of weeks so they don’t have to worry about it.

But there was a problem.

When we went to grab our lawn gear we had no gas for the lawnmower. So we went and asked my dad if we could borrow $20 so we could get the lawnmower going, and that should be enough gas to get us through a couple of lawns, then we could pay him back at the end of the day. My Dad said, “I don’t have any cash on me, you’re going to have to find a way to get your own gas.”

They had an idea.

So somehow we got the idea to syphon the gas out of the car. We were super motivated to get these new cleats. We didn’t tell my dad that we had this idea though, and we never gave him any money from what we made that day.

But his dad eventually realized gas was missing.

So the next morning we were rudely woken up by my dad at 5a.m. thinking that we stole the car in the middle of the night, because he had a half tank of gas, and now he has nothing. So we had to explain that we didn’t steal the car, we stole the gas, which he was still mad about, but I think he was relieved we weren’t joyriding in the middle of the night. He also made us pay for a tank of gas, which probably would’ve been $25 – 30 back then. He let us keep the rest of the money though!

They were definitely determined to get their work done and earn some money! I hope they had enough left to afford their shoes.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares a creative fuel idea.

This is a good question.

This is true.

They must have mowed a lot of yards if they needed that much gas!

While it was technically theft, they eventually admitted what they did and paid their dad back by buying more gas.

It’s hard to earn money when you don’t have any money for supplies.

When you’re determined enough, you’ll find a way.

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