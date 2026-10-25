Teenage Girl Moves In With Her Aunt, But When Her Dad Gets Divorced, He Wants Her To Move Back Home

Parenting can be really hard at times, but most parents who wonder if they’re doing a good job probably are. Just by wondering it means they’re trying to be good parents.

In this story, one dad let his daughter move in with her aunt when he got remarried. Four years later, he’s getting divorced and wants her to move back home.

She does not want to move. Is it bad that she feels that way?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not moving back in with my dad just because he got divorced My mom died when I (16f) was a baby. My aunt (my mom’s sister) stepped in and became like a 2nd mom to me. When I was 8 she moved for work so I went from seeing her every day to her flying me out 1-2 times a month plus 1 week of winter break, spring break, and 50/50 over the summer.

She wasn’t really happy when her stepmom moved in.

When I was 12 my dad married Judy and they kept saying she was my new mom and I don’t need to keep visiting my aunt because I have Judy. He also gave my room to Judy’s kids since it was bigger and I refused to share and told my aunt that they decided that I couldn’t fly alone so she either had to fly out to get me or drive all day there and back. I decided to stay with my aunt a few months after my dad married Judy because it was pretty obvious that he cared about his new family more than me.

Her dad never should’ve married Judy.

My dad and Judy are getting divorced now because Judy cheated on him and he found out that their new kids weren’t his. He called me and asked me to move back home because he misses me and he doesn’t have any family left. I said no because I like it here.

She has a lot of reasons to like where she lives.

My aunt is a way better parent than my dad was and she’s been dating this guy that comes over on weekends and makes us the best burgers and steaks and he fixes cars up as a hobby/side job so he’s working on one for me. I also really like my school and I have friends here and were really close to a lot of good colleges so I probably won’t even have to move out for college. My dad and his side of the family are upset that I won’t move back because he’s my dad and he needs me but he’s the one that chose his new family over me and them getting divorced isn’t my problem to solve. I don’t really plan to change my mind but I want to know if me refusing to move back makes me awful.

I didn’t hear anything in that story about her dad fighting to get her to move the four years she’s been living with her aunt. It seems that he was perfectly happy to have her live somewhere else until he found out his wife cheated on him.

I don’t blame her for wanting to continue to live with her aunt. Her aunt is basically a mom to her, and it sounds like she has everything going for her in the community where she lives.

Maybe her dad should move closer if he wants to spend time with her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the answer is obvious.

Another person makes a good point.

This person suggests asking her dad a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

Another person thinks her dad has an ulterior motive.

She has no reason to want to move in with her dad again. Her aunt her been more of a parent to her than her dad ever was. Her aunt is basically like a mom to her. Meanwhile, her dad seemed perfectly happy for her to move out while he was with his second wife.

Maybe he’s lonely, but that’s not her problem.

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