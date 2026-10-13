Their Neighbors Harassed Them Over Property Lines for Months—Until a Professional Surveyor Placed the Iron Pins

It’s that time again…

Time for a story about people who have neighbors who constantly want to fight and argue about property lines!

It just never ends, does it…?

The answer to that question is a big, fat NO.

Let’s see what’s going on this time…

Are my neighbors acting entitled? “My new neighbors (2 years) have been “harassing” us about our property line. We moved in 4 years ago. It began last year when we were trimming down a tree that on our property (previous neighbors planted it when the house was built so we knew it was within our property line). We didn’t have a survey done since we haven’t had to do it. Our previous neighbors knew where their property line was, since they put in the fence.

Uhhh, what do you think?

Anyways our neighbor came out asking us what we were doing trimming the tree, we told them it’s our tree we can do as we please. That was that until a couple months ago when mowing season started. Neighbor started moving past the tree that way past his fence and into what we assumed was our property (We don’t have a fence. Yet.). Fine. My husband ask him nicely to not mow our lawn as he was doing it way too short and it would burn from the sun and take forever to be fixed. Dude said “okay it‘s only a couple inches but I’ll stop” he continued to do it anyways. My husband took it upon himself to mow closer to the neighbors gate. My husband left for work and the neighbor’s wife came knocking. Her: “Hello I’m Gabby, I’m your next door neighbor and I’m an attorney & I’m pregnant so I look a mess” Me: “okay?”

These people have way too much time on their hands…

Her: (pulled out a printed GIS image) “Your husband mowed my property, you see here my property line is basically right up to your house. But I don’t want to take all the property so why don’t we split at the tree and mow from there”. (Let me clear, we don’t care if he mows our lawn as long as it’s done properly. But coming at us and demanding us to tell you what we’re doing with our tree and telling me your property line is right up to my house but you’ll be nice enough to let me use your property isn’t gonna happen.) Me: “I’ll talk to my husband when he gets back. Goodbye” The next day they pestered my husband asking why he mowed their lawn. My husband said “it’s no big deal it’s only a couple inches, why is okay for you to do it but when I do it matters? You got a taste of your own medicine.”

OMG.

They lost it and said my husband was retaliating so court was brought up and my husband told them to get off our property (they were standing at our front porch). Fast forward to last week. We hired a surveyor because neighbor kept on mowing. Surveyor comes and is starting by their gate searching for the last pin. Neighbors come out and start talking to the surveyor and the wife starts telling the surveyor where the pin is “a couple feet away from our fence, I have the image here I can show you” Husband went outside and told them to let the man do his job and they walked away. Pin was found. And I’m happy to say it’s up to their fence (there’s a small gap going from 3 to 14 inches between our line and their fence) their fence wasn’t placed at an angle (were on a curve) so it’s an odd gap in between. Posts were placed where our property is and all was well. We were trying to decide what to put there long term so we could take the stakes out (pins are in place so stakes can come out) we didn’t want a gate (expensive and unnecessary). Our neighbor came on our property to mow his odd space between his gate and our property going around the stakes (we had the surveyor put 3 extra stakes from front to back to make sure there’s no confusion) So we decided on a fence. Three days ago we started preparing to put up the fence (DIY, we have someone that works in fence installation helping). Guess who comes over?

Here we go again!

You got it. Our neighbor. We started on the other side and they wanted to make sure we weren’t putting the fence on their side. We absolutely are. They again brought out some pictures saying there setbacks (we spoke to the township and there are no setbacks, others around the neighborhood have their fences up to the property line) and how will he mow. How will I fit through here to get to my gate (they have an evergreen tree in front of their gate they refuse to get rid of that encroaches onto our property)? Our gate will block their access to it. The wife again brought up the set back and how they will be generous and only ask us to give them 4 foot from the setback to have access to their gate and to mow the odd space. Court came up again. We said we’ll have to think about it and will put this side of the fence up in two weeks ( it started pouring and we don’t have time during the week to finish) What should we do? Give them what they want so we don’t have to deal with court? She is an attorney and will lose no money paying for one. Put our fence and gate before the tree so they can have access to their gate but they will still have to come on our property to get to it.? Put the fence up as originally planed (up beside the tree) and let them figure it out?”

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This individual spoke up.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Wow, what a pain in the neck.

It sounds like these folks want to be difficult just for the heck of it.

Go get a hobby or something!

These neighbors are making a HUGE deal out of nothing!